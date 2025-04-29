ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2024 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F
|
Isabela Klemes
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
Catalina González
Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
Francisco Basauri
Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
Carla Rojas
Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
Bárbara Calderón
Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
SOURCE Enel ChileWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment