ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2024 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F


2025-04-29 11:31:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC ) announced that it filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at . Hard copies of the 2024 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Catalina González

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Francisco Basauri

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Carla Rojas

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Bárbara Calderón

Investor Relations

[email protected]


SOURCE Enel Chile

