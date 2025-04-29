3D Printing And AM Market Grows 9.1% According To Wohlers Report 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For the first time, ASTM International, backed by its legacy in standards and quality, has taken full ownership of the report's development process, introducing considerable rigor, transparency, and alignment with industry priorities," says Mohsen Seifi, Ph.D., vice president of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs at ASTM International. "ASTM's global Advanced Manufacturing Division-supported by a team of over 40 AM specialists across four continents and 11 time zones-ensured this edition reflects unmatched technical depth and disciplined quality control."

According to the Wohlers Report 2025, the global AM industry grew by 9.1% overall to USD 21.9 billion, with most of this growth being attributable to the development of the AM industry in Asia and China in particular. In Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) and the Americas (AMER), on the other hand, the AM markets have only grown slightly or even shrunk slightly. While the AM system manufacturer sector declined, the Wohlers Report 2025 shows growth in the service provider, software, and material sectors.

"These highly differentiated developments highlight that strategy is more important than ever for AM stakeholders. Gaining in-depth understanding and timely intelligence about the evolving AM landscape is crucial for developing and implementing the right strategies for their businesses," says Mahdi Jamshid, Ph.D., director of market intelligence at Wohlers Associates. Jamshid views the strongest growth of the materials sector as an indication of further adoption of the AM industry.

"Quality, transparency, relevancy, and ease of access were among key criteria in the development of Wohlers Report 2025," explains Jamshid. Aligned with these objectives, Wohlers Report 2025 hosts contributions from over 230 experts across six continents, insights from hundreds of companies worldwide, with numerous new chapters. In addition, the report is based on expanded data sources, describes the methodology for data analysis, and offers licensing for companies and academia, making the report more accessible to even more organizations.

"These efforts, along with the strategic expansion of the team, represent more than just a single-year improvement-they are foundational to Wohlers Report 2.0, a long-term initiative aimed at setting a new standard for market intelligence in additive manufacturing," notes Seifi.

