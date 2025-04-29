Hackernoon & Spacecoin Announce Winners Of Spacecoin Writing Contest Round 1, Round 2 Begins

Spacecoin Writing Contest Featured Image

Following a review by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff, three entries and one runner up were selected as the winners of the Spacecoin Writing Contest Round 1.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the community-driven tech publishing platform, announced today the winners of the Spacecoin Writing Contest Round 1 and the start of Spacecoin Writing Contest Round 2.Sponsored by Spacecoin, the world's first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by satellites, the contest invites writers, space geeks, and champions of decentralization to plug into Spacecoin's mission-to bring affordable, borderless connectivity to billions with the help of decentralization technology-for a chance to win up to 15,000 USDT in cash prizes.Spacecoin's mission addresses the centralized control governments and select multinationals have over internet infrastructure. By harnessing Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and blockchain technology, Spacecoin is focused on delivering decentralized, high-speed internet access to underserved regions, reducing risks such as single points of failure and even censorship.Round 1 WinnersFollowing a review by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff, the following entries were selected as the winners for the Spacecoin Writing Contest Round 1.. Best #decentralized-internet story : The Decentralized Internet Could Turn Us Into a Type-1 Civilization. The Alternative? Mass Slavery by @jroseland. Best #spacetech story : Intergalactic Aliens: No Little Green Men-Just Cosmic USB Drives on a Mission by @thebodja. Runner up #spacetech story: Here's How a Space Elevator Could Work by @nftbro. Best #blockchain-use-case story : More Yield, More Problems: The Restaking Risks You Can't Afford to Ignore by @maxo1stSubmissions for Round 2 Now OpenHackerNoon is now accepting entries for Round 2 from Apr 8, 2025, until Jul 7, 2025.The contest, which is open to anyone over the age of 18 with no location restrictions, will award 3,000 USDT at the end of the round as follows:. Decentralized Internet - 1,000 USDT for best story. Spacetech - 1,000 USDT for best story | 500 USDT for runner up. Blockchain Use Case - 500 USDT for best storyHow will the winners be selected?At the end of each round, HackerNoon will review submitted entries and shortlist the stories that receive the most views (real humans, not bots!).Next, the shortlisted stories will be voted on by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff.The top #decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #realworld-blockchain-usecase stories will be selected and announced.How do I participate?To participate in the Spacecoin Writing Contest, write an article under any of the contest tags below:. #decentralized-internet: What will a decentralized internet look like?. #spacetech: How has science fiction influenced space exploration?. #blockchain-use-case: What's an underrated real-world blockchain use case you're excited about, and why?Additionally, writers can submit stories under our sponsor tags:. #spacecoin: Discuss Spacecoin's mission to decentralize the internet.. #creditcoin: How Does Creditcoin Create Trust in On-Chain Lending Ecosystems?. #gluwa: How does Gluwa facilitate global financial inclusion?For a full list of writing templates and ideas, authors are highly encouraged to visit the Spacecoin Writing Contest website at hackernoon/spacecoin-writing-contest.Entries submitted across the duration of the entire writing contest from Jan 7., 2025, to Oct. 7, 2025, are also eligible for an end-of-the contest award of up to 6,000 USDT as follows:. Spacecoin - 2,000 USDT for best story. Creditcoin - 2,000 USDT for best story. Gluwa - 2,000 USDT for best storyAfter the contest's final round ends, HackerNoon will announce the winners of the sponsor prizes (6,000 USDT) along with the 3 other categories.As with all HackerNoon writing contests, multiple entries are both valid and encouraged as the same author can win more than one prize following the vote tally.The Spacecoin Writing Contest is the latest in a series of writing contests designed to help authors monetize their expertise and give back to the tech community. Learn more about HackerNoon's writing contests at hackernoon.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,...About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About SpacecoinSpacecoin is the world's first Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project to harness blockchain and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communication satellites. With a satellite-based network, Spacecoin aims to deliver high-speed, decentralized internet access to remote and underserved regions globally. Using Creditcoin's Layer 1 infrastructure, Spacecoin will manage satellite operations for governance, payments, and resource allocation on-chain.

