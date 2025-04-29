Bearing Insurance Hosts Second Annual Virtual Blood Drive

The Bearing team showed up in a big way by rolling up their sleeves and donating enough blood to help save over 160 lives!

Company-wide campaign unites employees, helping save 160 lives and support communities facing critical blood shortages

- Mandi FlippenRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bearing Insurance is proud to announce the success of its second annual virtual blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross . This nonprofit humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and preparedness education throughout the United States –-a mission that closely aligns with Bearing Insurance's commitment to protecting and supporting communities. Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural effort, this year's campaign exceeded expectations and demonstrated the power of collaboration, compassion, and community.The American Red Cross continues to face ongoing challenges in maintaining a stable blood supply, particularly in the wake of recent natural disasters. Severe weather events and large-scale emergencies often disrupt blood drives and donation appointments, leading to critical shortages. As the demand for blood remains constant, the Red Cross urges continued community support to help ensure lifesaving blood is available whenever and wherever it's needed.Through its ongoing partnership with the American Red Cross, Bearing Insurance plays a key role in helping replenish blood supplies during critical times. The company's commitment to giving back directly supports the Red Cross's mission and ensures lifesaving blood is available when it's needed most. In response to a severe blood shortage, Bearing Insurance launched its second organization-wide blood donation campaign in March. Despite having employees spread across multiple states, the virtual SleevesUp Bearing Gives Back blood donation campaign made it easy for all staff to participate. Employees registered online, found a local Red Cross blood drive center, and made their donation. Thanks to these efforts, Bearing Insurance collectively donated enough blood to save 160 lives!The initiative was met with enthusiastic support from employees, many of whom expressed appreciation for the opportunity to give back in such a meaningful way. One participant shared,“Having the O-negative universal blood type, I know how important it is to donate as often as possible. For me, it's one of the easiest ways to make a difference-it doesn't take long, the staff is always incredibly kind, and it can help so many people.”Bearing Insurance, formerly Bankers Insurance, has a rich history of giving back to its local communities, whether that be through financial contributions, volunteer efforts, or community education events. In 2024, Bearing Insurance kicked off its official partnership with the American Red Cross. This 5013(c) humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance, health and safety training, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education to communities in need around the world.

