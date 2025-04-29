RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha Bats For Census And Delimitation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 29 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday strongly raised the issue of delayed census and delimitation, claiming that constitutional provisions have been subverted for decades, adversely affecting states like Bihar and undermining the principle of equal representation.

Addressing the media persons, Kushwaha said:“According to the Constitution, a census must be conducted every 10 years, and delimitation should follow based on the updated population. This was strictly followed until 1971, but after the Emergency, unconstitutional amendments extended the freeze on delimitation for 25 years in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment.”

Kushwaha argued that a second 25-year extension further delayed delimitation, resulting in a 50-year gap without updates to parliamentary and assembly seat allocations.

“If delimitation had occurred based on regular census updates, Bihar's Lok Sabha representation would have increased from 40 to more than 60, and the state assembly would have more than its current 243 seats,” he asserted.

Kushwaha criticised what he called the "black law" imposed during the Emergency, claiming it continues to deny equal political representation to states with larger and growing populations like Bihar.

“Today, in some states, 10 lakh voters elect one MP, while in Bihar, 30 lakh voters elect a single MP. This disparity violates the very foundation of equal suffrage,” he said.

The RLM leader vowed to take this issue to the public ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting the disproportionate impact on caste groups and common citizens alike.

“This is one of the least discussed but most impactful issues in Indian politics. It affects every community. We will make it a people's movement in Bihar,” Kushwaha declared.

He noted that some MPs from southern states have recently raised the issue in Parliament, applying pressure on the Centre, but added that leaders from Bihar and northern states have largely remained silent.

The RLM's Valmikinagar session focused on two core agendas: the long-delayed delimitation and preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Kushwaha emphasised that the fight for representation and equality in democracy will be central to the party's campaign narrative.