IPL 2025: Good That Me And Priyansh Are Uncapped, Talk To Each Other Openly, Says Prabhsimran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Two uncapped Indian batters opening an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) usually signals a crisis in the team – either injuries to main batters, or loss of form. In IPL 2025, only Punjab Kings (PBKS) have dared to open with two uncapped Indian players: a retained Prabhsimran Singh and dazzling newbie in Priyansh Arya.

With the rest of PBKS batters blowing hot and cold too often, it's no surprise that Prabhsimran (292 runs) and Priyansh (393 runs) are the top two leading run-getters for the side in IPL 2025. Their partnership run-rate stands at 10.69 and average stands at 40, including a century and fifty stand against their name.

That century stand came off in PBKS' washed-out game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where Prabhsimran and Priyansh smacked 120 runs in just 11.5 overs. But what really caught the onlookers' attention was the maturity in operating as a pair. Priyansh took his time before going aggressive, which meant Prabhsimran held one end.

But once Prabhsimran got going, he complimented Priyansh fantastically to take down KKR bowlers, especially taking 74 runs off the combined eight overs of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. In the run-up to the ongoing season, not many would have thought that the Prabhsimran-Priyansh combination would click as an opening pair.

Ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Prabhsimran explained how his camaraderie and trust with Priyansh has blossomed in the season, starting from backing by head coach Ricky Ponting.

“It happened in the last match that I wasn't getting any luck in the beginning. But he (Arya) was doing really well. So, we were talking about that if you are getting runs, then you go for your shots and I will give you a single. Later, when I started getting my shots right, it was really good.

“But it's good that we are uncapped. We learn from the seniors. But now we can talk to each other openly. It's like 'I feel that we should improve here'. Then he also makes a point, which is a good thing from the youngsters perspective.

“Obviously, when Ricky (Ponting) is backing you – like when such a big player or coach is backing you, then you start to think about how your performances will come out to be fantastic,” said Prabhsimran to IANS on Star Sports Press Room show for Race to Playoffs on Tuesday.

The success of Prabhsimran and Priyansh as an opening pair so far has proved that prioritising potential over reputation is worthwhile. Moreover, the understanding and bonding between the right-handed Prabhsimran and left-handed Priyansh has provided a solid base for PBKS, which many teams struggle to establish within the first season of IPL.

For Prabhsimran himself, its been a quick role change in the PBKS set-up. He entered the tournament in the 2019 season as a teenager and spent time on the sidelines before becoming a regular player in the 2023 edition.

Now in 2025 IPL, Prabhsimran is kinda playing a role of an elder brother for Priyansh in the current season. If PBKS finally manages to get their first IPL win on May 25 in Kolkata, a lot of it can be attributed to the punt taken by the franchise of opening the batting with two uncapped batters – Prabhsimran and Priyansh.