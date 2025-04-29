The neighborhood bakery café's selection of handcrafted cakes is thoughtfully designed to reflect the joy of every occasion, available nationwide throughout the season

MOONACHIE, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette is making life's most meaningful moments even sweeter – one handcrafted cake at a time! Whether you're showing appreciation for Mom and Dad, celebrating a big milestone, or honoring the people closest to you, this collection of cakes for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation is designed to make every occasion unforgettable.

Paris Baguette Is Serving Up Sweetness for Moms, Dads, and Grads This Season!

"Every celebration deserves a cake that's as sweet as the moment itself," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Our specially curated collection of cakes for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation is lovingly crafted by our expert cakers and bakers to be more than just dessert – but to be a heartfelt expression of joy, gratitude, and celebration."

For Moms: Cakes That Say It All

This Mother's Day, give Mom a taste of the sweet life with a cake that's every bit as special as she is.

Available from April 30th through May 11th , Paris Baguette's elegant Mother's Day cakes are the perfect centerpiece for your celebration, featuring a selection of options, including:



Rose Garden Lemon Citrus Layer Cake: Four layers of luscious vanilla sponge cake filled with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, adorned with a white chocolate rose; also available in slices.

Mom's Favorite Chocolate-Raspberry Mousse Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with raspberry soft cream and raspberry preserves, covered in rich chocolate mousse and finished with decadent chocolate ganache; also available in slices. I Love Mom Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Three layers of heart-shaped vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with chocolate-covered strawberries.

For the Graduates: Dessert as Sweet as Their Success

Fittingly topped with a graduation cap and diploma, Paris Baguette's picture-perfect Graduation Cake is the ultimate reward for any graduate's hard work. Available from May 1st through June 30th , the cake features six layers of vanilla sponge filled with rich chocolate mousse and chocolate curls, all wrapped in silky soft cream.

For Dads: Slices of Happiness

This Father's Day, treat dad to what he really wants - cake! From June 4th through June 15th celebrate Father's Day with a cake made for the occasion, featuring elevated takes on classic flavors and indulgent creations like:



Dad's Favorite Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake: Six layers of vanilla sponge cake filled and covered in rich chocolate mousse with chocolate curls, and finished with a rich chocolate ganache drip

Berry Best Dad Trifle Cake: Three layers of moist vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with a medley of fresh berries Dad's Red Velvet Cake: Four layers of classic red velvet sponge cake filled with rich cream cheese frosting and finished with white chocolate curls

PB Rewards to Keep the Celebration Going

Whether you're commemorating a milestone or simply grabbing your daily coffee, Paris Baguette's PB Rewards program makes treating yourself easy and delicious! Guests can enjoy exclusive rewards and limited time offers like:



May Rewards Offer Bank*: May 15th – May 28th



Free pastry with beverage purchase



Free Medium hot or iced coffee with breakfast sandwich purchase



$5 off with purchase of $30 or more $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew



National Donut Day: June 6th - Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase

2X Points on Mother's Day Cake Purchases: April 30th – May 11th

2X Points on Father's Day Cake Purchases: June 7th – June 15th Buffalo Chicken Challenge: Purchase any three buffalo chicken products between May 5th and May 31st for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit to find a list of locations near you.

*Offers are valid once per visit during the promotional time frame.

**Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit .

