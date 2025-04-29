Tampa General Hospital Ranks Among Top 30% Of Academic Medical Centers In The Nation

Vizient, Inc., Which Measures Safety and Quality Data Across the Nation's Acute Hospitals, Recognizes Tampa General as a Top Performer.

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizient, Inc.'s annual rankings published Friday list Tampa General among the top 30% of the nation's leading hospitals for overall performance. The ranking demonstrates significant gains since Tampa General joined the cohort in 2017 at the 81st percentile.

"With technology, innovation and exceptional talent, Tampa General is continuously working to elevate quality, enhance safety and improve patient outcomes," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "This monumental climb in rankings from Vizient is a testament to the relentless pursuit of exceptionalism by physicians, nurses and every member of our team, and it's an indication of the level of world-class care our patients receive when they seek care at Tampa General."

Notably, Vizient ranks Tampa General in the top quartile for risk-adjusted mortality rate (13th percentile) and length of stay (21st percentile) when measured against other academic medical centers in the nation that care for patients with the rarest and most complex diseases and conditions.

"I'm grateful to our faculty physician leaders, who commit to providing the highest level of health care to our patients every day," said Charles J. Lockwood, M.D., MHCM, executive vice president at USF Health, dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and executive vice president and chief academic officer at Tampa General. "Their expertise and dedication to advancing complex, multi-disciplinary, cutting-edge care shows why academic medicine delivers lifesaving care and the best outcomes for our patients."

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Study measures safety, mortality and efficiency, among other metrics, across 118 comprehensive academic medical centers, including NYU Langone, Mass General Brigham and Vanderbilt University. Tampa General is the only system in Tampa Bay that participates in Vizient's cohort of large academic medical centers.

"Tampa General is one of the nation's leading academic health systems," said Peggy Duggan, M.D., executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief medical officer at Tampa General. "Compared with other academic medical centers, Vizient confirms TGH truly is one of the best among the best."

Vizient analyzes data to evaluate performance and outcomes while accounting for the complex nature of services provided and patients in treatment at academic medical centers.

Academic medical centers are comprehensive organizations that combine education, research and clinical expertise to provide the most advanced forms of health care. The tertiary and quaternary care at academic medical centers include complex surgery, such as neurosurgery, cardiothoracic, and transplantation, as well as neonatology, cancer care, intensive care, palliative care, and many other complex medical and surgical interventions, including experimental treatments and procedures.

"This strong performance ranking is not just good for our system, it's excellent for our patients," said Laura Haubner, M.D., senior vice president and chief quality officer at Tampa General. "In simple terms, a lower mortality rate means more lives are saved. A shorter length of stay means patients recover and return home faster."

Tampa General's high-performance ranking from Vizient is the latest in a long list of accolades from trusted, third-party organizations that evaluate health care organizations. Other recent rankings include:



Tampa General is consistently ranked among the nation's best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and among the "World's Best Hospitals" by Newsweek.

Tampa General is the only academic health system in the country that has received two key safety qualifications from the international accreditation organization DNV (dnv ). Tampa General Hospital has earned Magnet® designation status five times in a row for excellence in nursing, a recognition achieved by less than 2% of hospitals nationwide.

