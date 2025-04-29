Ubiety Technologies Announces The Launch Of Halo Connect: A Plug-And-Play Solution For Smarter Home Security

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to, Halo Connect represents a

A Smarter, Simpler Way to Bring Intelligence into Home Security

Halo Connect is a revolutionary path to bring intelligence into 25M+ existing residential security systems, and doesn't require any additional professional installations. Halo Connect simply plugs into any standard wall outlet to activate Ubiety's AI-powered Presence Verification and Adaptive Alarm Response capabilities . This allows homeowners, renters, and businesses to benefit from intelligent security insights without complex setup or reliance on existing security infrastructure.

Halo Connect enables security providers to deliver adaptive, AI-powered security intelligence with minimal operational friction. By integrating Presence Verification and Adaptive Alarm Response , it enhances monitoring solutions, helping security companies reduce false alarms, improve response accuracy, and build trust with law enforcement . Halo Connect is a highly performant, low cost device, that enables software integration and deployment opportunities to partners to make additional services stackable with software only deployments. Ubiety is working on software integrations that will continue advancing presence detection capabilities and value added services for homeowners, security providers and law enforcement.

For consumers, Halo Connect provides a next-generation security experience that prioritizes awareness over reaction , ensuring families and businesses are better protected-without the burden of unnecessary emergency calls or intrusive surveillance.

Instant Awareness – Detects and verifies who is home in real time, improving security insights for homeowners and monitoring centers.

No Cameras, No Guesswork – Enhances security without relying on video surveillance , offering privacy-conscious protection.

Reduces False Alarms – Adaptive Alarm Response ensures emergency responders only engage when there's a verified threat.

Easy Deployment for Security Providers – Allows professional monitoring companies to quickly integrate AI-driven security intelligence into their offerings, expanding services without costly hardware upgrades.

"Halo Connect is a game-changer for home security. We believe security should be accessible, intelligent, and effortless -not just for homeowners, but for the entire industry. With a simple plug-and-play design, Halo Connect empowers consumers with real-time security insights and helps security providers modernize their alarm response strategies. This is a major step forward in making security smarter, not just louder."

- Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies

Ubiety Technologies is now making Halo Connect available to security dealers and monitoring centers nationwide .

For more information, visit .

