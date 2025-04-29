Stella Mental Health Reduces Self-Pay Pricing Nationwide In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Month

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1949, the United States has recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month-a time to spotlight mental health conditions, break the stigma around seeking help, and connect individuals with vital resources. This year's theme, "Turn Awareness into Action," calls for meaningful steps that go beyond conversation to create real change in access and outcomes.

Answering that call, Stella Mental Health is proud to announce a major initiative to expand access to care: starting May 1, 2025, Stella will substantially lower the cost of self-pay, non-insurance covered services nationwide -making innovative mental health treatments more affordable and accessible for those who need them most.

This initiative comes on the heels of Stella's recent expansion into insurance-covered services, furthering the organization's mission to ensure life-saving treatments are available to as many people as possible. Stella has long recognized that cost and distance are two of the most significant barriers to accessing effective mental health care. With over 20 clinics nationwide-including five new clinics in Utah added through the recent acquisition of Numinus-Stella is committed to closing those gaps.

"From the very beginning, Stella has been focused on meeting people where they are-both geographically and financially," said Michael Gershenzon, CEO and Co-Founder of Stella Mental Health. "By being able to lower self-pay costs and expanding insurance coverage, we're making it easier for more people to access the high-quality care they deserve."

In addition to more traditional psychiatry and therapy, Stella Mental Health offers a comprehensive range of evidence-based and science-backed biological interventions, including:



An advanced Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) for PTSD/PTSI, anxiety and long COVID called the Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR)

Ketamine Infusion Therapy for depression, PTSD, and suicidality administered in office

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) -an insurance-covered, non-invasive treatment for depression and OCD SPRAVATO® (esketamine) -an insurance-covered nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression

Each treatment has been shown to provide relief where traditional therapies may have failed, giving patients renewed hope and better outcomes.

These expanded treatment options come at a critical time for mental health in America. Recent data from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reveals concerning figures about mental health:



59.3 million adults (23.1% of U.S. adults) live with some form of mental illness.

15.4 million adults (6.0%) experience serious mental illness that substantially interferes with major life activities. Young adults aged 18–25 show the highest rates, with 36.2% experiencing mental illness and 11.6% facing serious mental illness.

For conditions Stella specifically treats, the numbers highlight significant needs:



Anxiety disorders affect approximately 40 million adults annually.

Major depression impacts about 21 million adults every year. Post-traumatic stress disorder affects roughly 13 million adults in any given year.

These statistics underscore why price reduction initiatives matter-they directly address the financial barriers preventing many Americans from accessing the care they need.

"I've seen firsthand over the past five years the incredible challenges our patients face-financial, emotional, and systemic," Gershenzon adds. "That's why we're constantly evolving to meet their needs. Reducing out-of-pocket costs and expanding treatment access isn't just a business decision-it's a reflection of our core mission: to break down barriers and ensure every person has a chance to heal."

With this latest move to reduce self-pay pricing, Stella reaffirms its commitment to affordability, innovation, and accessibility, helping thousands of people across the U.S. take the first step toward healing.

Stella Mental Health has Centers of Excellence across the U.S. (Encinitas, CA; Irvine, CA; Oak Park, IL; Westmont, IL; Boston, MA; New York, NY and five locations throughout Utah) offering the highest level of specialized care for symptoms of post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression. With more than 20 locations nationwide, as well as internationally in Israel and Australia, Stella has helped over 30,000 patients reclaim their lives. Through cutting-edge treatments and compassionate support, Stella Mental Health combines the latest advancements in neuroscience and psychological expertise to provide unparalleled care and innovation.

For more information, new pricing, and locations, visit

About Stella:

Stella is a leading Interventional Psychiatry practice committed to transforming mental health care through advanced, evidence-based protocols for severe trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI). With a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists, and dedicated advocates, Stella integrates cutting-edge biological, psychological, and psychiatric approaches to deliver personalized care.

