Century Communities Announces Fulshear Junction Groundbreaking In The West Houston Metro

This community has already attracted attention due to its proximity to downtown Fulshear, quick access to I-10, and the incorporation of commercial tracts within the development-which along with amenities like parks and walking trails will create a truly walkable mixed-use environment. In addition, Fulshear Junction is zoned for the highly rated Lamar Consolidated ISD.

In addition to its prime location and walkability, Fulshear Junction has implemented steps to retain the natural beauty of the land. Efforts include:



Preserving existing healthy trees in parks to provide natural and shaded areas for residents

Establishing a tree-lined main boulevard to downtown with a shaded pathway for walking and biking

Protecting naturally forested areas and establishing adjacent detention ponds Partnering with an arborist to ensure existing trees are healthy and undisturbed by construction

"Fulshear Junction is a special opportunity for homebuyers in the west Houston area, offering a truly walkable community with parks, trails and access to commercial amenities," said Russell Edwards, Houston Division President. "And with beautiful floor plans that emphasize front-porch living, Fulshear Junction is uniquely designed to foster a sense of community."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Houston.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

