Snapcare Launches Booker: A New Chapter For Its Workforce Solutions Platform

ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCare, a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, officially launches Booker, the new name and identity for its cutting-edge SaaS platform. This update reflects SnapCare's ongoing commitment to providing purpose-built solutions to meet the dynamic needs of healthcare organizations.

As a strategic partner to healthcare organizations, SnapCare combines consultative expertise with Booker's robust capabilities to help clients and partners reduce labor costs, improve shift fulfillment, and enhance care quality. "As workforce challenges grow more complex, healthcare organizations need more than just a technology platform-they need a partner," said Jeff Grant, CEO of SnapCare. "Booker reflects our commitment to delivering innovative workforce solutions that don't just address staffing gaps but create long-term operational efficiencies and cost savings."

Designed for ease of use, Booker maintains the core functionalities that clinicians rely on, including same-day pay and real-time shift booking, while introducing enhanced features to help clients optimize staffing. "We've worked hard to ensure that clinicians, clients, and partners feel right at home with Booker," said Firasat Hussain, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "While the platform's design is updated, all the familiar features remain, along with intelligent tools in a modern and extensible platform."

Predictive scheduling helps facilities anticipate workforce needs based on census trends, care unit demands, and historical data, while an optimized shift management engine ensures seamless shift distribution across both internal and external staffing pools.

Jeff Richards, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, emphasized SnapCare's hands-on approach in helping organizations get the most value from the enhanced platform. "When clients adopt Booker, they're not just getting software; they're gaining a partner committed to helping them tackle their most complex staffing challenges. We work closely with all of our clients to ensure Booker is not only an innovative technology, but also a strategic asset in their workforce planning."

With the launch of Booker, SnapCare reinforces its role as a leader in workforce solutions designed to support every stakeholder across the care continuum. By combining advanced technology with a consultative approach, SnapCare enables healthcare professionals, facilities, and agency suppliers to operate more efficiently and stay focused on delivering high-quality patient care.

About SnapCare

SnapCare powers smarter workforce optimization for healthcare facilities, agency suppliers, and clinicians through Booker, its cutting-edge SaaS platform. Booker simplifies staffing with predictive scheduling, real-time fulfillment, and seamless coordination, helping healthcare organizations reduce labor costs, improve scheduling efficiency, and ensure quality patient care. With a consultative approach and robust automation, SnapCare transforms staffing challenges into opportunities for growth, cost savings, and workforce stability.

For more information, visit SnapCare and follow SnapCare on LinkedIn and Facebook .

For media inquiries and press releases, reach out to us at [email protected]

SOURCE SnapCare

