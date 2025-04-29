Michael Baker International Names Devendra Kumar Chief Information Officer

Mr. Kumar to oversee firm's information technology strategy

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, consulting and advisory services, today announced that the firm has named Devendra Kumar Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Mr. Kumar will be responsible for overseeing the firm's information technology (IT) strategy and ensuring that Michael Baker's technology infrastructure aligns with the company's goals. He will lead the Information Technology Services (ITS) team and continue to drive the firm's use of disruptive technologies like generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools while planning and implementing innovative digital transformation initiatives. Additionally, he will prioritize data security and compliance efforts across Michael Baker's business.

"At Michael Baker, we are focused on accelerating excellence across our company. By combining our firm's diverse services with the latest technology and working as One Michael Baker, we are driving meaningful innovation, streamlining processes and delivering results that truly push boundaries for our clients," said Brian A. Lutes, CEO at Michael Baker International. "In the three years since Devendra has joined Michael Baker, he has collaborated with colleagues across the enterprise and with key partners to develop strategies for digital transformation, automation and data. I look forward to partnering with Devendra as we leverage transformative technology to shape the future of our company and our nation's infrastructure."

Mr. Kumar has nearly 30 years of IT experience in optimizing and transforming businesses through the innovative use of digital technologies and creating differentiating business solutions. He joined Michael Baker in 2022 and most recently served as Interim CIO. During his tenure with Michael Baker, Mr. Kumar led digital initiatives including developing an AI-powered proposals chatbot and establishing a user community for Power BI and M365 Copilot, among other projects. Before joining Michael Baker, Mr. Kumar served as Head of Digital Office for Black & Veatch Corporation, where he was responsible for establishing and defining digital practices and delivering complex digital products and solutions to business and internal clients, including customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) modernization and Finance and human resources (HR) process improvements, among others.

Mr. Kumar holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and advisory services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

