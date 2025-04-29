Dividend Payment Ex-Date
The Company will pay EUR 7 884 thousand dividends (what makes EUR 0.06 per share) allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 28th April 2025, starting from 19th May 2025.
The dividends are paid out in the following order:
· to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;
· to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' account (IBAN) at bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Šiaulių bankas AB).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB
+370 5 243 5801
