2,300 Students To Compete For Skillsusa Massachusetts Medals

Competition Day in trades, leadership events set for Friday, May 2

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT:Massachusetts' high school trade and leadership students – and the next generation of state workers – will demonstrate they have what it takes during the 51st annual SkillsUSA Massachusetts State Leadership & Skills Conference, May 1-3. Students in trades from carpentry to cosmetology will have up to eight hours to complete a simulated jobsite assignment. Others will compete in leadership categories, including extemporaneous speaking and community action. They are vying for gold, silver and bronze medals and more than $1.5 million in prizes and scholarships.

This event is SkillsUSA Massachusetts' centerpiece for showcasing that participants have the right personal, technical and workplace skills. The organization meets students where they are in their career journey, offering competitions, curriculum and activities that drive workforce readiness.

WHO: 2,300 high school students who advanced from qualifying rounds in six districts across Massachusetts will be joined by 350 teachers and advisors, as well as 580 event judges.

WHY:The competition comes as a growing number of young adults are choosing trades careers for increased use of technology and high-paying jobs. The increasing availability of prepared and qualified workers will help ease employer staffing pressures and contribute to local economic development.

WHEN:Competition Day is Friday, May 2.

WHERE:Most of the 110 competitions will be held at Blackstone Valley Technical High School, 65 Pleasant Street, Upton, MA 01568.

NOTE: The Blackstone venue provides the best photo/video opportunities on Competition Day, May 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Live streamlining during the conference will be available at .

ABOUT SKILLSUSA MASSACHUSETTS

SkillsUSA Massachusetts, an educational nonprofit organization, is dedicated to equipping high school, college, and adult learners with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in technical, skilled, and service-oriented industries. Through its comprehensive curriculum, hands-on experiences, competitions, and community service initiatives, SkillsUSA Massachusetts aims to foster leadership, teamwork, and technical proficiency among its members. The program has 41,000 members in Massachusetts CTE high schools, post-secondary programs and colleges, covering more than 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

