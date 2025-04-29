Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Opens First Georgia Location, Celebrates Grand Opening On May 1 With New Franchisee

Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken

The first 25 guests at the Eastman, GA location will receive a complimentary 2-piece breast strip meal

EASTMAN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Famous RecipeChicken , known for its fast service and quality home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is expanding its presence to the state of Georgia. The brand is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Eastman, GA, under the leadership of franchisee Terry Coleman , a respected figure in Georgia politics and the Eastman community. Raised in Dodge County, Coleman is an active member of various community organizations and is dedicated to improving the local area through his business and public service efforts."When choosing a restaurant concept to bring to Eastman, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken stood out for its fast service, friendly customer interactions, and top-quality products,” stated Coleman.“We look forward to bringing the famous recipe chicken to Georgia and making it a significant part of the Eastman community."The Eastman restaurant features a spacious dining area with ample parking and provides both dine-in and drive-thru services, catering to the community's diverse needs. Lee's is famous for honey-dipped, hand-breaded fried chicken, which is fresh, never frozen. The brand also serves spicy wings, breast strips, chicken sandwiches, pot pie, and more! All are best served with a gallon of Lee's Sweet Tea.The grand opening celebration will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this special occasion at 621 Legion Drive. At 10:30 a.m., the first 25 guests will receive a complimentary two-piece chicken strip meal*, and all attendees will have opportunities for additional giveaways throughout the event."We are thrilled to partner with Terry Coleman in bringing Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to Georgia," stated Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.“His deep roots in the community and extensive experience in public service align with our mission to serve high-quality meals while engaging with the community. Together, we are committed to making this new location a valued part of the Eastman community."The new Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant will open on Monday, April 28, and will operate Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mobile orders can be placed on the Lee's app, where customers can also earn points for every purchase with the Lee's Famous Rewards Program. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.The Eastman Lee's will participate in the GiftAMeal program which makes giving easy all year round. The innovative cause-marketing program turns customer photos into meals for local families in need. Guests may simply scan the GiftAMeal QR code featured on the Lee's packaging or access the link through the brand's mobile app to upload a photo of their dining experience directly and effortlessly. Each post triggers a restaurant-funded donation to a local Eastman food bank. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit GiftAMeal.To view the menu and place orders online, visit LeesFamousRecipe or download the Lee's App from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.*Guests will receive the free 2-piece breast strip meal starting at 10:30 am.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 60 years, Lee's Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee's is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit .

