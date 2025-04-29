Information Technology Innovator Jeff Ready To Be Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology's Commencement Speaker

Jeff Ready, co-founder and CEO with Scale Computing, will be the speaker at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Commencement on May 31.

Scale Computing Co-founder/CEO & Computer Science Alum to Also Receive Honorary Degree

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the nation's top 25 Information Technology (IT) innovators, Jeff Ready, will return to his alma mater to present this year's Commencement Address and receive an Honorary Degree of Engineering during Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 's May 31st Commencement in the Sports and Recreation Center.Ready, a 1996 computer science graduate, is co-founder and chief executive officer of Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. In both 2024 and 2025, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, ranked Ready atop a distinguished list of the nation's top 25 Information Technology (IT) innovators, alongside forward-thinking leaders from Dell, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, and Intel. He has been consistently cited among the Top 25 Disruptors in IT by the publication.CRN also cited Indianapolis-based Scale Computing among the top edge computing companies that are providing diverse solutions, from infrastructure deployment to Artificial Intelligence and edge management. The company's innovative products are enhancing data processing capabilities throughout the world.“Jeff is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit that's ingrained throughout Rose-Hulman's rigorous STEM education, starting his first business enterprise on campus with other classmates. Also, the lessons learned from our computer science and engineering management programs have been important elements in his professional success in the Silicon Valley and Indiana,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.“Jeff's insight has been invaluable as we establish the groundwork involving entrepreneurship in our Advancing by Design long-term strategic plan.”Ready co-founded Scale Computing in 2007 and has led the company through multiple rounds of funding, explosive growth, and many industry changes. Today, Scale Computing is the leader in edge computing, experiencing record growth for 2024, with cutting-edge technology and thousands of customers worldwide.Prior to Scale Computing, Ready was co-founder and chief executive officer with California-based Corvigo, a Linux-based anti-spam appliance, where he oversaw the company from startup through funding to acquisition. After the acquisition, Ready was vice president of marketing at Tumbleweed Communications. Prior to Corvigo, he was co-founder, chief operations officer, and vice president of marketing with Radiate and a software engineer, director of marketing, and co-founder with Terre Haute-based THIS Internet.Ready's passion for entrepreneurship and startups and technology has him being a regular public speaker on entrepreneurship and related topics. He is a member of Rose-Hulman's Sawmill Society and is an advisor of several startups, including Indianapolis' Centerpoint Brewing Company and Florida-based Kalogon, a medical equipment manufacturer involving several Rose-Hulman alumni. Ready also has been an active board member of the National Federation of Independent Business and chair of the GEO Foundation, a non-profit organization creating innovative schools across the country.“I love innovation, and I love both creating and helping others create the products and companies that solve real problems for real people. That passion was developed and encouraged throughout my education at Rose-Hulman and has continued through relationships with my former professors and fellow alumni,” said Ready, who has returned to campus to be a guest speaker for engineering management courses and student startup activities.“I thrive on hearing that a customer loves what I've helped to build. I believe this kind of direct innovation and problem solving – whether it's leveraging technology, creating a new kind of high school, defending entrepreneurship, or launching a beer brand – is good for the world. I am passionate about both doing it myself and helping others learn to do the same.”Information about Rose-Hulman's 147th Commencement , including a link to a broadcast of the ceremony, can be found a .About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to 2,300+ students from 47 states and 33 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation's top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology-opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 12 fraternities and sororities. 