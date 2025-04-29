'Jinguchaa' From The Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Drops In Hindi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The makers of Kamal Haasan's "Thug Life" have unveiled the Hindi version of the blockbuster track "Jinguchaa".

With Haasan, Silambarasan, and Sanya Malhotra turning the dance floor into a battlefield of swag, the track captures the chaos, colour, and charisma of a big fat Indian wedding-powered by Academy Award-winning maestro A.R. Rahman.

The Hindi version of the song brings fresh vocal firepower to the table with Sukhwinder Singh, Ronkini Gupta, Aashima Mahajan, and Vaishali Samant, translating the infectious joy of the original.

Set within the narrative of "Thug Life", "Jinguchaa" plays out amidst a wedding celebration-but in true Mani-Kamal-Rahman fashion, every frame is loaded with charisma.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rahman shared,“Every time I work with Mani sir and Kamal sir, it's like entering a sacred circle of trust, imagination, and purpose. Kamal sir's lyrics for 'Jingucha' surprised me-they're playful, subversive, and poetic in a way that only he can deliver. His understanding of music and cinematic themes is universal. And Mani sir brings the unmistakable scent of the South to his storytelling. I hope the listeners own the song and celebrate it as much as we have loved creating it.”

Produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Ratnam's Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, "Thug Life" boasts an ensemble cast of stellar performers by Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Adding to the star power, the film also features Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Bagavathi Perumal, Chinni Jayanth, and Vaiyapuri. Further enriching its grandeur, "Thug Life" includes Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj, Arjun Chidambaram, Rajshri Deshpande, Sanya Malhotra, and Vadivukarasi-promising an ensemble of powerhouse performances.

"Thug Life" is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.