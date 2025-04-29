Leading The Charge: How Yvonne Winter And Flynow Are Powering Saudi Arabia's Mobility Vision

EVENT :EVS SAUDI 2025

Date : 4 – 6 May 2025

Venue : Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyadh Saudi Arabi

COO and Co-Founder of FlyNow Aviation | GM of FlyNow Arabia | President of Sky Alliance for Automated Air Mobility

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is the Kingdom's premier platform for showcasing the future of electric vehicles, smart mobility, and sustainable innovation. Bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, EVS Saudi Arabia is committed to accelerating the transformation of mobility and creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, and technological advancement in line with Vision 2030.

FlyNow Aviation GmbH is a pioneering company dedicated to creating scalable, sustainable, and intelligent 3D mobility solutions. With its revolutionary modular eCopter and the founding of the Sky Alliance for Automated Air Mobility, FlyNow is redefining how people and goods move driving the future of transportation both on the ground and in the skies.

Yvonne Winter specialises in strategic management, company founding, and leadership at the C-level across sectors including real estate, logistics, wholesale, retail, and technology. With over 15 years of entrepreneurial success, a degree in Business Management from the University of Applied Sciences Deggendorf, and certifications as a business mediator and coach, Yvonne is passionate about sustainability, innovation, and connecting ideas to shape a better future.

Q: What inspired your involvement in EVS Saudi Arabia 2025, and why is this event important now?A: My involvement began after an inspiring conversation with Ahmed Zahoor from MIE last year. We immediately aligned on the urgent need for collaboration across industries to drive sustainable mobility. With Saudi Arabia making bold moves toward industrialization, the timing is ideal and FlyNow is ready to contribute with scalable 3D mobility solutions.

Q: How do you see Saudi Arabia positioning itself in the global sustainable mobility movement?A: Saudi Arabia is becoming a true game-changer. Vision 2030 places logistics and infrastructure at its core, creating not just a market but an entire ecosystem for innovation. The Kingdom isn't just following EV trends, it's aiming to lead with scalable solutions like automated air mobility.

Q: What can exhibitors and attendees expect from this year's edition that sets it apart?A: This year's EVS Saudi Arabia offers a truly unique experience. FlyNow will showcase our eCopter with an immersive VR“flight” experience. I'll also deliver a keynote on 3D mobility and participate in a panel discussion. We are launching an innovation contest and featuring a special interview with Linda from the Vision 2030 podcast.

Q: What long-term impact do you hope EVS Saudi Arabia will have on the region?A: I hope EVS Saudi Arabia fosters a strong, future-ready mobility ecosystem by building bridges between policy, industry, and society – making it a catalyst for sustainable development and positioning the region as a leader in next-generation transportation.

Q: What role does cross-industry collaboration play in sustainable mobility?A: It's essential. Transportation challenges can only be solved through collaboration across private sectors, government, academia, and regulators. Collective action is the key to building impactful and scalable solutions.

Q: How is FlyNow contributing to EV technology and innovation?A: FlyNow pushes the boundaries with our modular eCopter, an ultra-efficient, scalable eVTOL. We also founded the Sky Alliance for Automated Air Mobility to create a fully integrated, highly automated 3D mobility system.

Q: What are the biggest challenges for the EV sector in the GCC, and how can EVS Saudi help?A: Harmonized policies, certification frameworks, and building local industrial capabilities are the key challenges. EVS Saudi plays a crucial role in bringing stakeholders together to address these gaps.

Q: How do you see public-private partnerships evolving in Saudi Arabia's mobility transition?A: PPPs are critical. Infrastructure like vertiports must be state-driven while private companies support innovation and regulation. Shared responsibility will drive real progress.

Q: How important is nurturing local talent in achieving Saudi Arabia's mobility goals?A: Absolutely vital. We work closely with universities and are running an innovation contest during EVS Saudi to engage and empower future mobility leaders.

Q: Which emerging technologies will shape the future of mobility?A: AI, battery advancements, and hydrogen fuel cells will all play major roles. Our eCopter is modular, designed for today's batteries and tomorrow's hydrogen technology.

Q: How is Saudi Arabia attracting global investment and technology partnerships?A: Saudi Arabia's strategic initiatives like NEOM, NIDLP, and MIM's incentive programs create a highly attractive, investor-friendly environment for sustainable mobility.

Q: What message do you hope global stakeholders take away from EVS Saudi Arabia 2025?A: The transformation is happening now. Real-world solutions are ready. Collaboration across industries and regions is key to shaping a cleaner, smarter, and more connected future. EVS Saudi is the invitation to be part of this global movement.

