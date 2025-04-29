DNA&STONE LAUNCHES WE're HERE FOR IT CAMPAIGN FOR MUNICIPAL CREDIT UNION

Agency brings on iconic New York artists to produce a uniquely New York creative offering

SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn't flinch for brands who want to go there, today announced the launch of its latest creative campaign with Municipal Credit Union (MCU), New York City's largest and oldest credit union. The campaign, titled "We're Here For It ," is an authentic look at the life of New Yorkers and their love for the city.

MCU brought on DNA&STONE with the goal of increasing awareness and membership in the New York City area. Following an extensive brand strategy and customer segmentation study, DNA&STONE set out to target hard-working New Yorkers who love living in the city despite the rising costs and are willing to hustle and make sacrifices to do so. As a non-profit credit union, MCU is uniquely positioned to help these "hustlers" get more out of life.

"We quickly realized that the markers of success in New York are different from those in any other city and we needed to work that into this campaign. For New Yorkers, getting an apartment with more than one room, scoring the ever-elusive parking spot or living without a roommate are all major signs of success," said Matt McCain, Founder, DNA&STONE. "We needed to find a way to highlight MCU and their ability to make New Yorkers' money go further. 'We're Here For It' does just that by showcasing all of the uniqueness New York has to offer, while demonstrating MCU's unique understanding of the city and what success looks like here."

"We're Here For It" celebrates New Yorkers with a true New York all-star lineup. DNA&STONE partnered with Noble Signs, the city's premier sign company who designs, hand paints and fabricates signs for retailers across the city, as well as the Cevallos Brothers, local legends in their eighties who have been handcrafting iconic signs for restaurants and clubs in all five boroughs for more than 50 years. NYC-based illustration and animation production company Jelly brought the Cevallos' illustrations to life through animated video. Each voiceover was done by New York-based standup comics and all audio was recorded raw on the streets of the city.

"As the oldest credit union in the city, we knew we needed to make some changes to modernize our approach and reach New Yorkers looking to make a positive change in their financial journey," said Kyle Markland, CEO, MCU. "We brought on DNA&STONE to better understand our members and find ways to appeal to their unique desires for success and they did just that. We're absolutely thrilled with this campaign and its ability to truly showcase the city we know and love and we look forward to welcoming more New Yorkers to everything MCU has to offer."

"We're Here For It" will launch regionally in the greater New York City area and includes television (both CTV and OLV) and out of home in major areas throughout the city, including NYC subways, the Holland Tunnel, Times Square and the Staten Island Ferry.

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service agency that doesn't flinch-for brands that want to go there. We combine creative firepower with operational excellence so clients feel grounded enough to take real risks. Because breakthrough work only happens when you feel safe enough to push boundaries. We help you do the scary things safely. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and Ziply Fiber. To learn more about us, please visit.

About Municipal Credit Union

Established in 1916 in New York City, Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York. By providing a full range of financial services to municipal employees, police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care workers and others, MCU has grown to $4.35 billion in assets and to over 600,000 members. Today, MCU membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in New York City. MCU is an equal opportunity lender and deposits are insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration. To learn more, visit .

