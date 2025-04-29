Amspa Introduces 2.1% Cash Back Mastercard® To Empower Med Spa Owners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to partner with Affiniti Finance to launch the AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard. It's about time med spa owners had a credit card designed with their unique needs in mind. This card not only offers generous cash-back rewards for the everyday purchases med spas make, but it also includes robust expense management, accounting integrations, and no fees to support the business needs of our members. This is a valuable addition to any med spa owner's toolkit." - American Med Spa Association

Key Highlights of the AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard:

Up to Unlimited 2.1% Cash Back*: Enjoy the flexibility of earning up to 2.1% unlimited cash back on all purchases, empowering you to maximize their profit margins with rising supplier costs.

5% Cash Back On Med Spa Supplies & Equipment*: Enjoy the savings of 5% cash back on Med Spa supplies and equipment*, empowering your business to maximize its profit margins.

Cover 100% of Your AmSpa Membership Dues*: The AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard® offers a one-time opportunity for cardholders to earn a waiver of their annual AmSpa dues for unbeatable membership value.

No Annual Fees & Unlimited Employee Cards: The AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard® has no annual fees, making it a cost-effective choice for you.

QuickBooks Integration : easily sync your credit card transactions into QuickBooks, so you can spend more time focusing on your business, and less on accounting hassle.

Included Expense Management Software: The included expense management platform allows businesses to issue free and unlimited cards to different users/departments/locations, manage all of their spend limits, track all of their spending in real-time, and request receipts or memos associated with each purchase.

Apply With No Effect on Personal Credit*: Applying for the AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard has no impact on personal credit.

Learn more or apply today at AmSpaCard to experience the new method of reinvesting into your business.

*Important Notice: Affiniti Finance, Inc. is the program manager of the AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard and is responsible for its operations, including but not limited to card issuance, rewards, management, and customer service. Cardholders are encouraged to review the comprehensive terms and conditions provided by Affiniti Finance, Inc., which can be accessed at affiniti/legal. Affiniti Finance, Inc is not an FDIC-insured institution. AmSpa World Elite Business Mastercard is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

SOURCE American Med Spa Association, LLC