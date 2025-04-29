Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Makeup Application Machine (CHK-1097)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a machine to substantially automate the makeup application process," said an inventor, from Morton Grove, Ill., "so I invented the JONATHAN BERG INSTANT MAKE OVER CHAIR. My design offers a more precise and efficient alternative to applying makeup manually."

The patent-pending invention provides a new makeup application system. In doing so, it would automate the task of applying makeup. As a result, it enables the user to view all makeup product options, and it increases precision. The invention features an innovative and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the beauty and personal care industry. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1097, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED