ALABAMA POWER ELECTS TURNER VICE PRESIDENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS
Turner previously served as associate general counsel for Environmental Policy and Litigation for Southern Company Services Inc. (SCS). Before joining SCS, she managed a team of lawyers at Georgia Power, serving as lead environmental lawyer and supporting external affairs. Turner began her career at Morris, Manning & Martin law firm in Atlanta, Ga.
Turner has a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida
About Alabama Power
Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), provides safe and reliable electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at .
