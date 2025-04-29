Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALABAMA POWER ELECTS TURNER VICE PRESIDENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS

2025-04-29 11:01:11
Turner previously served as associate general counsel for Environmental Policy and Litigation for Southern Company Services Inc. (SCS). Before joining SCS, she managed a team of lawyers at Georgia Power, serving as lead environmental lawyer and supporting external affairs. Turner began her career at Morris, Manning & Martin law firm in Atlanta, Ga.

Turner has a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), provides safe and reliable electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at .

