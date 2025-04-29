Linksquares Announces Autonomous Agents To Proactively Manage Contract Insights And Reduce Risk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to a 2024 study , 75% of legal leaders stated that their corporate law departments are prioritizing technology to streamline processes and reduce manual workflows. LinkSquares' autonomous agents will help solve this by eliminating manual oversight and automatically delivering proactive, AI-driven insights. This frees teams across the business – from legal to procurement to sales – to focus on strategic work, reducing the risk of missed deadlines, renewals, and obligations.

Unlike traditional CLM tools that rely on manual reports, static search filters, or prompt-based queries, LinkSquares' autonomous agents will operate continuously in the background, analyzing documents, identifying patterns, and surfacing contract insights before customers even know to ask. The result is a system that offers living intelligence, ever-evolving, always-on, effortlessly delivering insights where teams need them most.

LinkAI's autonomous agents will prioritize high-value use cases that traditionally require significant manual oversight, for example:



Proactive Renewal Management: Automatically identifies upcoming auto-renewals and expirations to ensure cost savings and optimized budget management for businesses

Portfolio Intelligence: Delivers comprehensive summaries of newly ingested contracts with extracted metadata, ensuring proper visibility to keep the repository up to date Compliance Oversight: Continuously reviews the entire file repository to identify non-compliant clauses that deviate from organizational standards to mitigate potential risks

"The future of contract management isn't about adding more tools, it's about creating smarter systems that anticipate needs and take action on behalf of the customer," said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "Our autonomous agents represent a paradigm shift in contract management, from reactive to proactive, from manual to autonomous, delivering insights exactly when and where teams across the organization need them. We're meeting customers where they are, with intelligent systems that support the way teams actually work, enabling them to focus on strategic decisions while AI handles routine monitoring and analysis."

In March 2025, LinkSquares unveiled its new agentic AI architecture and conversational interface powered by LinkAI. This architecture will allow customers to seamlessly search, analyze, and draft contracts-while simultaneously laying the foundation for autonomous capabilities. This next phase will deliver:



Automated insights with zero setup or prompting required

Real-time intelligence that evolves as contract portfolios change with newly ingested agreements Insights delivered directly via email, with in-app support and integration with collaboration tools to follow

"LinkSquares' autonomous agents represent exactly what our team needs; technology that doesn't just wait for queries, but anticipates critical contract events before they become urgent," said Jonathan Greenblatt, VP of Legal at LinkSquares. "Having a system that proactively monitors our contract portfolio allows our team to shift from reactive administration to strategic planning."

Select customers will experience these autonomous capabilities in the coming months. If customers are interested they can sign up for the beta waitlist here .

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, Wayfair, and the Boston Celtics. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage - unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.