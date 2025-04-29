C1 Drives Next Phase Of Service Excellence With Appointment Of Elliot Olschwang As Chief Services Officer

C1's Omar Bhatti to support transition through end of quarter to ensure continuity and customer focus

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions that elevate connected human experiences, today announced the appointment of Elliot Olschwang as Chief Services Officer (CSO). As part of a thoughtful leadership transition, Chief Customer Officer Omar Bhatti will remain with the company through the end of the quarter.

In his new role, Olschwang will lead C1's global services strategy, with a focus on elevating service delivery, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving business outcomes across the company's portfolio-including enterprise networking, security, communications, and emerging technologies such as generative AI.

Olschwang brings more than 25 years of experience in services leadership, most recently serving as global delivery head at Infogain, where he drove operational excellence and client success across a broad portfolio. He has also held leadership roles at Sabre and IBM Global Services.

"This leadership transition reaffirms C1's commitment to a structural transformation in our business that will enable us to better deliver secure, future-ready solutions and exceptional service to clients navigating today's complex technology landscape," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, C1.

"This is a pivotal time for our customers as they adapt to uncertainty and the rapid pace of change," said Elliot Olschwang, Chief Services Officer, C1. "I'm excited to join the C1 team and build on the impressive momentum that the services organization has created and work toward establishing C1 as the global trusted partner in IT managed services."

A Legacy of Excellence

Omar Bhatti played a pivotal role in building C1's customer-first services organization. Under his leadership, C1 launched the Global Innovation and Capability Center in Hyderabad, India – now a major innovation engine for the company. In 2024 alone, his team delivered more than 4,200 customer projects, setting a new benchmark for quality and impact.

"Omar has led his team with a relentless focus on service excellence and laid a strong foundation for what's next," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "We thank him for his many contributions to the organization."

About C1

C1 is a global technology solutions provider that helps organizations modernize communications, strengthen security, and optimize infrastructure to create more connected and productive experiences. With deep technical expertise, partner ecosystem, a comprehensive portfolio, and a people-first approach, C1 empowers clients across industries to innovate, scale, and lead in an AI-driven world.

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

[email protected]

832.721.0087

SOURCE C1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED