GIGABYTE Announces The Premium Gaming And AI Computing Solution AI TOP 100 Z890 Now Available In North America
The AI TOP Utility is a reinvented and intuitive software for managing AI workflows. Supporting memory offloading and fine-tuning for LLMs and LMMs up to 405B parameters, the software allows users to choose AI models with RAG, create datasets, track training progress via a real-time dashboard, and validate models. It also enables multi-node clustering via Thunderbolt and Ethernet, empowering users to scale performance as needed.
The GIGABYTE AI TOP 100 Z890 is built for gamers, developers, researchers, or AI hobbyists seeking a ready-to-go solution to gaming and AI computing. Visit GIGABYTE official website for full specifications and more information.
SOURCE GIGABYTE
