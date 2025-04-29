RSACTM 2025: Cy4data Labs Secures Your Data From Bad Actors With The Debut Of Its Cy4secure Encryption Platform

Visit Booth S-3417 to Experience the World's First Global Encryption Solution That Protects Data from the Inside-Out-and Take the Futile Data Breach Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cy4Data Labs , the leader in next-generation data protection, today at RSACTM Conference 2025 unveiled Cy4Secure , the first enterprise-grade encryption platform designed to secure data in-use, in-flight, and at-rest – no decryption required. By ensuring data stays encrypted at all times, Cy4Secure eliminates the value of stolen data, making breaches irrelevant and unauthorized access futile.

Cy4Secure: The Future of Encryption for an AI-driven World

"The state of data encryption has been frozen under the assumption that protecting data at rest or in motion is sufficient, neglecting the obvious risks posed when data is illegitimately accessed while in use. Emerging solutions providers like Cy4Data Labs are addressing these vulnerabilities by delivering the ability to encrypt data down to a single word, structured and unstructured," said Mike Matchett, Principal Analyst, Small World Big Data. "With the power to scale encryption over tens of millions of protected data objects, a Cy4Secure implementation can effectively safeguard critical data no matter where it resides or what state it is in. Cy4Secure should be considered by cybersecurity leaders struggling to manage today's ever-broadening threat landscape as they simultaneously prepare for future threats designed to exploit vulnerabilities that emerge when data in its most vulnerable state."

While traditional encryption solutions protect data in transit or storage, they fail to address data vulnerability during active use-the moment it's most valuable and most exposed. Technologies like tokenization, TLS, or field-level encryption only go so far. Homomorphic encryption allows limited computation on encrypted data but struggles to deliver real-time performance, especially in high-volume environments, a problem that has remained unsolved until now.

Cy4Secure solves these problems by allowing encrypted data to remain usable, searchable, and quarriable without decryption. Sensitive data fields, records, and tables stay encrypted while being processed - delivering unmatched security without slowing performance or compromising accessibility, even while managing millions of keys protecting a single database.

Privacy in Plain Sight: Encrypted Data That Works Like Plaintext

In 2024 alone, data breaches in the U.S. surged by 211% year-over-year, impacting over 1.35 billion individuals globally (Statista ). Despite billions spent on cybersecurity, businesses remain exposed. Cy4Secure offers a comprehensive new approach: persistent encryption that follows the data, no matter where it goes-on-prem, in the cloud, or across SaaS platforms.

With Cy4Secure, encryption becomes sharable, persistent, and practical-powerful and resilient enough to eliminate threats arising from modern AI-driven systems. Even if data escapes the protected environment, it's useless without the right keys – keys that can protect a single word.

"Cy4Secure is the only encryption solution that protects data while it's in use. From the moment it's deployed, your threat surface shrinks dramatically-no patches, no backdoors, just real protection," said Lance Smith, CEO of Cy4Data Labs. "As AI dramatically reshapes the compute landscape, Cy4Secure ensures your data stays secure-from the inside-out."

At the Show: Take the Futile Data Breach Challenge at Booth S-3417

Think you can survive a breach? Step into the challenge and visit Cy4Data Labs (booth S-3417) at RSAC, where the company brings to life the struggles of keeping critical data secure with a unique experience. With Cy4Data Labs, the best way to beat a breach is to make breaches irrelevant.

Always encrypted. Never at risk.

To schedule an encryption stress test and see Cy4Secure in action, go here . Follow Cy4Data Labs on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram for the latest thought leadership in cybersecurity and next-generation encryption, and all things data.

About Cy4Data Labs

Cy4Data Labs is a cybersecurity company pioneering a revolutionary model of data protection-encryption without compromise. Its flagship product, Cy4Secure, allows data to stay encrypted even while in use, making breaches meaningless and exposure impossible. With next-gen encryption, novel key management, and real-time protection capabilities, Cy4Data Labs enables enterprises and governments to secure sensitive information without sacrificing speed, scale, or accessibility.

