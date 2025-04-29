Elevate Venture Group Opens Cape Town Hub To Power Global Content Marketing At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Venture Group (EVG), the growth-focused content marketing agency known for its proprietary Pod Process and performance-driven approach, today announces the opening of its Cape Town office-its largest offshore hub to date. The expansion marks a strategic move to deepen its capabilities across asset production, development, and creative operations in support of a rapidly growing global client base.

With deep roots in fintech and retail, EVG selected Cape Town for its unique convergence of western consumer fluency, top-tier creative talent, and a surging innovation ecosystem. As a city that blends global cultural insight with local ingenuity, Cape Town offers exactly what EVG looks for in an offshore center: inspired design, cutting-edge technology skills, and a team passionate about building what's next in marketing.

"Cape Town gives us that rare creative-meets-technical talent pool," said Mark Crawford, Founder of EVG. "Our clients demand smart, scalable marketing systems. With Cape Town, we're not just scaling-we're evolving our model to better meet those demands with excellence and efficiency."

A Scalable Hub for Systematized Marketing That Performs

The Cape Town office will serve as a centralized operation hub for EVG's high-volume creative and development work, consolidating project management, asset production, design, and front-end dev under one roof. The result? Faster timelines, better cross-functional collaboration, and the ability to turn cost centers into performance powerhouses.

While EVG will continue to work closely with its talented teams in the Philippines, India, and Mexico-and maintain its US-based strategy and client services-the Cape Town expansion is a bold step toward streamlined global delivery. By leveraging time zones, shared systems, and a unified operating culture, the agency anticipates increased output and even higher-quality execution across all service lines.

Joining the founding team in Cape Town are five seasoned professionals in development, brand voice, marketing strategy, operations, and creative-all aligned under EVG's relentless pursuit of innovation, accountability, and scale.

From White Label to Global Name

Originally launched as a white-label agency powering growth for dozens of marketing firms behind the scenes, EVG only began offering direct-to-client services in July 2024. In less than a year, its EVG360 product-designed to systematize end-to-end marketing for growing brands-has driven measurable results across healthcare, fintech, retail, and service industries.

Whether supporting early-stage startups, lean in-house teams, or scaling enterprises, EVG remains a go-to partner for businesses that want marketing systems, not just campaigns.

Championing the Global Workforce of the Future

EVG has long embraced a distributed model that blends US-based strategy with offshore execution. This hybrid approach allows the agency to deliver unmatched ROI and speed-to-market for its clients. The Cape Town hub deepens this vision by creating a single point of alignment for creativity, development, and delivery.

"We're not chasing cheap labor; we're cultivating exceptional talent," said Crawford. "Cape Town is an investment in quality, culture, and long-term value-not just for EVG, but for the brands we serve."

As EVG continues its expansion, the Cape Town office is set to play a vital role in shaping the future of global content marketing-where creativity meets conversion, and strategy drives results.

About Elevate Venture Group (EVG)

Elevate Venture Group is a full-scale content marketing agency that empowers growth through systematized, data-driven strategies. Whether through EVG360's full-funnel support, ExpertAccessTM modular solutions, or white-labeled services for agencies via Agency Expansion, EVG delivers performance-focused marketing aligned with real business KPIs. With distributed teams across the US, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and now South Africa, EVG is building the future of high-impact marketing at scale.

