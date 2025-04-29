Life Science Analytics Market Size Worth USD 24,960 Mn By 2034, Rising Investments In Personalized Medicine And Precision Healthcare
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 11,980 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 24,960 Million
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 8.5%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Component Type, By Delivery Model, Application Type, End Users Type, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Type Insights
The descriptive analytics segment underwent notable growth in the life science analytics market in 2024 . Descriptive analytics focuses on summarizing and interpreting historical data to provide insights into past events, patterns, and trends. It is a type of data analytics that looks at past data to give an account of what has happened.
The predictive analytics segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Predictive analytics is a branch of advanced analytics that makes predictions about future outcomes using historical data combined with machine learning , data mining techniques, and statistical modeling.
Component Type Insights
The services segment enjoyed a prominent position in the life science analytics market in 2024. These services have many advantages, including enhanced patient safety, cost savings, improved decision making, reduced medical errors, and patient-centric care. Service providers are at the forefront of delivering analytics solutions that drive efficiency and innovation across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
The software segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Software technologies used in life sciences that analyze and manage biological data, crucial for molecular biology and genomics.
Delivery Model Insights
The on-premises model segment captured a significant portion of the life science analytics market in 2024. On-premises life science analytics, companies can ensure regulatory compliance, improve operations, enhance patient outcomes, and accelerate drug development.
The on-demand model segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. On-demand models in the life science analytics market reduce maintenance responsibility and capital investments.
Application Type Insights
The sales & marketing segment maintained a leading position in the life science analytics market in 2024. Data analytics play an important role in sales and marketing operations in the life sciences sector. By using insights from customer data, companies can adapt their marketing strategies to improve engagement and better meet customer needs.
The research & development segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Innovations and technologies, like blockchain, data analytics, and real-world evidence, are helping companies to enhance life sciences R&D productivity.
End-Users Type Insights
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the life science analytics market. The life science industry is the general grouping of fields that work better the lives of organisms. These fields include a limitless number of sectors, biomedical technology, medical device technology, biotechnology , and pharmaceuticals sectors that support the development and manufacturing efforts in this field.
The medical device companies segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Medical devices are technologies that interact with the human body to enhance patient health. Medical devices can function inside the body, like implanted pacemakers, or outside the body, like wearable sensors.
Life Science Analytics Market Top Companies:
- SAS Institute Inc. Oracle Corporation Accenture IBM Corporation Cognizant, SCIO Health Analytics IQVIA Wipro Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Cerner Corporation MaxisIT Optum Microsoft Infosys Limited Cotiviti Others
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Life Science Analytics Market:
- In March 2025, a new platform, Medicines Oracle, was developed by LCP Health Analytics. By using AI technology, this tool allows users to track NHS medicines usage across all NHS hospitals and GP practices, map these against health metrics, and dig deep into understanding variation in medicines use. In December 2024, $1 million in pre-seed funding to improve its AI infrastructure and expand operations into Ghana and Kenya was raised by a healthcare data analytics company, PBR Life Sciences.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Descriptive Analytics Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics Discovery Analytics
By Component Type
- Services Software
By Delivery Model
- On-premise model On-demand model
By Application Type
- Research & Development Preclinical Trials Clinical Trials Sales & Marketing Regulatory Compliance Supply Chain Optimization Pharmacovigilance
By End Users Type
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Companies Research Centers Third-party Administrators
By Regional Outlook
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)
