Resolutions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Akola Group

The Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 29 April 2025.The total number of the Company's shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 166,566,819. The own shares in the amount of 603,662 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.In total 32 Company's shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (22 April 2025), participated in the Meeting having 146,086,038 share votes, which amounted to 87.7 percent of the total number of the Company's share votes. 31 duly filled General Voting Ballots were presented before the Meeting.The Board member and CFO of the Company Mažvydas Šileika participated in the Meeting.The quorum existed.

Decisions of the Meeting:

1. Election of the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group.

1.1. Elect UAB ROSK Consulting, code 302692397, as the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025.

1.2. Authorise the Head of the Company and another person authorized by him to negotiate the terms of the agreement and sigh the agreement on behalf of the Company.

Results of voting:

FOR – 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

2. Approval of the new wording of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB Akola Group.

Approve the new wording of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB Akola Group.



Results of voting:

FOR – 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

3. Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Company's Audit Committee.

3.1. Set the annual remuneration to each member of the Audit Committee, payable from 2025 onwards, as follows: EUR 2,000 (two thousand euros) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and EUR 1,600 (one thousand six hundred euros) to the Audit Committee member.

3.2. Determine the annual remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee shall be paid within one month after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Results of voting:

FOR – 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail ...

