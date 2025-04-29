VEGA Americas, Inc. And Command Alkon Collaborate To Enhance Plant Material Management Accuracy Through Connected Partner Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEGA Americas, Inc. (VEGA), a leading manufacturer of process, material, and inventory measurement technologies, and Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, are pleased to announce their partnership through VEGA's participation in Command Alkon's Connected Partner program. This collaboration will empower both companies to capitalize on the power of connected technologies, delivering cutting-edge solutions to a wider audience of industry professionals. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, these partners are committed to redefining technological boundaries and elevating industry standards.

As part of Command Alkon's Connected Partner program, VEGA gains access to Command Alkon's technology platform, Command Cloud, which boasts cloud-native scalability and exemplary reliability. This partnership facilitates seamless API integrations between VEGA's in-plant sensor and measurement technologies with Material Supply, a solution enabled by Command Cloud. Material Supply streamlines the management of heavy building materials, providing users with precise tracking of supply and demand including unparalleled inventory control. Accurate silo measurement via VEGA's world-class sensor technology is beneficial for this product, as it feeds real-time quantity-on-hand data into the system, enabling better decision-making and optimizing resource allocation.

"We are excited to be part of Command Alkon's Connected Partner program,” said Shaun Pogue, Technology Manager at VEGA.“This partnership enables our mutual customers to streamline materials at the plant generating accurate stock visibility, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making.”

"Integrating VEGA's advanced silo measurement technologies with Material Supply, enabled by Command Cloud, empowers our customers with real-time view into material levels across all plants, allowing tighter control of their crucial inbound materials supporting their production planning operations,” said Chris Strickland, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Command Alkon.“This synergy streamlines data collection and analysis – not only fitting of core operations of our mutual customers, but provides producers the opportunity to optimize materials, ultimately eliminating wasted time and costs such as stockout or overstock scenarios."

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon's services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

