Huntress Debuts Industry-Disrupting Managed SIEM To Democratize Cybersecurity For Businesses Of All Sizes

COLUMBIA, Md. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress announced the general availability of its modern Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution at the RSA Conference, introducing enhanced integrations for log sources and expanded compliance capabilities. Fully managed by Huntress' 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress Managed SIEM removes the complexity, meaningless noise, and unpredictable costs that traditional SIEM products bring, turning the old model on its head and delivering much more than compliance.

Huntress Managed SIEM enables customers to spot and neutralize threats earlier in the attack chain than they would with an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution alone. Another benefit – Managed SIEM customers experience a fast time to value after deployment, thanks to expert eyes on their environment from day one. For example, threat hunting performed by the Huntress SOC discovered an RDP brute force attack less than 15 hours after the customer deployed Huntress.

Advancing its mission to make enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible beyond the Fortune 1000, Huntress unveiled the general availability of its Managed SIEM with new and expanded functionality, including:



Enhanced log ingestion with 20+ new integrations, encompassing firewall, password management, and identity data sources, like 1Password, Keeper Security, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, pfSense, SonicWall, Sophos, Ubiquiti, WatchGuard, Barracuda Networks, LastPass, BitWarden, Duo, DNSFilter, and CloudGen.

24/7 detection, response, and threat hunting for specific tradecraft led by Huntress' elite SOC team to detect and neutralize noisy but effective threats like RDP brute force attempts that often go unnoticed.

Expanded detection rules, rapid data rehydration capabilities, and enhanced search speed up investigations and enable the Huntress SOC to remediate risks quickly.

Extended data retention up to 7 years for region-specific compliance, financial auditing, PCI-DSS mandates, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), and the Australian Signals Directorate's Essential Eight . Predictable, stable, and industry-disruptive pricing based on Huntress' ability to store only the necessary data for threat hunting, investigation, and compliance.



“Security incidents can happen in minutes, and protection shouldn't be reserved only for companies with big budgets and teams. SIEM providers talk a big game with promises of a single pane of glass, actionable visibility, and improved compliance and security posture, but the reality is complexity, noise, and soaring storage costs. We dropped the big data-lake mentality and built our SIEM to store only the data required for threat hunting and compliance, which earned us a spot on Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies list. We are ready to unshackle security teams from lengthy integrations, customizing rules, and sifting through massive amounts of data looking for a needle in a haystack,” said Chris Bisnett, CTO and Co-founder of Huntress.

Because the elite Huntress SOC already monitors threats 24/7 for millions of endpoints and identities, its Managed SIEM gives fast and effective herd immunity from emerging threat actor tradecraft. Anything caught for one organization helps Huntress' SOC shut it down faster for the next.

“Huntress Managed SIEM is incredibly beneficial as it seamlessly integrates information from firewalls, endpoints, and antivirus solutions, allowing us to see an incident's full scope, rather than just isolated parts. We have been able to get our clients up and running quickly and provide detailed assessments and actionable remediation steps. Ultimately, Huntress Managed SIEM is an invaluable tool for our business. I'd confidently recommend it to anyone looking to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities, ensure thorough incident analysis, and support rapid recovery efforts,” said Dan Paquette, President of Key Methods.

About Huntress

Huntress is the enterprise-grade, people-powered cybersecurity solution for all businesses, not just the 1%. With fully owned technology developed by and for its industry-defining team of security analysts, engineers, and researchers, Huntress elevates underresourced tech teams, whether they work within outsourced IT environments or in-house IT and security teams.

The 24/7 industry-leading Huntress Security Operations Center (SOC) covers cyber threats for outsourced IT and in-house teams through remediation with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. With a mission to break down barriers to enterprise-level security and always give back more than it takes, Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and threats while protecting its partners and shares tradecraft analysis and threat advisories with the community as they happen.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

