Growing Home With BASF 2025 Winners Announced

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada (BASF) is proud to announce the 12 organizations that will each receive a portion of the $160,000 Growing Home with BASF prize fund. Following a competitive public voting period, the first-, second-, and third-place winners have been determined for Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

“The enthusiasm and participation we have seen in recent years demonstrates how truly important organizations like these are to their communities,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President of BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada.“This year, we expanded our prize fund from $100,000 to $160,000 to recognize each of the finalists, not just the winning organizations, as they are all strong pillars within their communities. It's about celebrating these organizations and contributing to their continued impact in strengthening the communities they serve.”

While the two-week public voting period determined the distribution of the awards amongst the finalists, all 12 organizations will receive support in recognition of their positive contributions to their communities.

Organizations that finished in first place will receive a $25,000 donation and have the opportunity to celebrate their win with the local community; second place will receive $10,000 and third place will receive $5,000.

The 12 winning organizations are as follows:

Alberta

Hussar Agricultural Society: $25,000Buffalo Coulee Community Hall: $10,000Eaglesham and District Agricultural Society: $5,000

Saskatchewan

PlayFair Daycare: $25,000Little Seedlings Daycare: $10,000Farm It Forward: $5,000

Manitoba

The Boissevain School Parent Advisory Council Playground Committee: $25,000Louise Aquatic Centre: $10,000HERO's Alliance: $5,000

Ontario

Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation: $25,000Kiwanis Club of Petrolia and Area: $10,000Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health: $5,000

BASF established the Growing Home with BASF initiative in 2023 to give back to rural communities that are the heartbeat of Canada. Every year, growers nominate the organizations that they believe are most deserving in their community. Then, the public works together to determine the winners. This year, BASF was proud to support all 12 of the final nominees with an expanded prize pool.

“We are committed to supporting our customers with more than just the right products and tools-we are partners in the bigger picture,” said LaRush.“We are proud to support local organizations and community initiatives that create long-term growth and success in agricultural communities across Canada.”

For more information on Growing Home with BASF and the winning organizations, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome . BASF is proud to work alongside Canadian growers-connecting them with the right seed and crop protection products, digital tools and agronomic support while partnering together to build a sustainable and resilient future for agriculture. Learn more at .

Growing Home with BASF 2025 Winner Testimonials:

“We are honoured to be chosen for this incredible prize. It's giving us the opportunity to invest in long-overdue upgrades to the arena that are essential to our continued success. These projects will allow us to continue to provide our youth with affordable access to community events and activities. We are so grateful for the support our community showed us throughout the campaign.” - Hussar Agricultural Society (Alberta)

“We are honoured to be selected as one of the winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest. The prize will help us complete the construction of our second daycare centre-bringing 90 new daycare spots to the local community. The second location will help reduce childcare shortages in the community and create an enriching environment for learning and growth. Thank you to everyone who voted for our organization and thank you BASF.” - PlayFair Daycare (Saskatchewan)

“Our community has been working together to transform our existing school playground into an inclusive and accessible outdoor space that can accommodate children of all abilities. Winning this prize is encouraging to everyone who has been involved. It allows us to bring this new playground to our community sooner than we ever imagined. We are so grateful!” - The Boissevain School Parent Advisory Council Playground Committee (Manitoba)

“We are honoured to be selected as one of this year's winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest. This prize will support our local hospital's monumental task of bringing MRI technology to our rural community. With residents waiting an average of 133 days for access to MRI scanning, it will help local farmers and community members access the timely and reliable medical care they deserve. Thank you for supporting Wellington County residents and our organization.” - Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation (Ontario)

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit or follow us on X and Instagram .

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, our division generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit or our social media channels.

