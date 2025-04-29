Aayush Sharma To Shoot His Next In Banaras? Find Out

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma has hinted at shooting for his next project through his latest Instagram post.

The 'Antim' actor took to his social media handle to share a series of photos from Banaras, indicating that the shooting for his next project is slated to be held in the City of Ghats.

Beyond this, Aayush is seen sporting a new look - a combed-back hairstyle and a classic moustache, suggesting a new look for his next role.

The series of pictures featured him at the famous Banaras Ghat, along with a few snapshots from the streets of the pilgrimage city.

Apart from the photos, Aayush penned a note that read, "Yeh Banaras hai bhaiya, yahaan har mod par kahaani milti hai. Aur hogayi shuruvat ek nayi kahani ka."

Ever since he posted the photos on Instagram, netizens were quick to express excitement towards his look and his next project. However, an official announcement is awaited.

While Aayush has not divulged any deets about his project, it remains to be seen what he has in store for the viewers.

A few days back, Farah Khan visited Aayush and his wife Arpita Khan for her YouTube channel show. Giving a house tour to the filmmaker and choreographer, they stumbled upon a beautiful painting made by Arpita's superstar brother, Salman Khan.

Aayush revealed that the painting has been very lucky for him. "This painting is very lucky for me. The day I saw the poster it was released. Half an hour before that this painting was installed," he said.

Released in 2021,“Antim" was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. A cinematic adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, it also featured Salman, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta in crucial roles.

Apart from "Antim", Aayush has also been a part of movies like "Ruslaan" and "Loveyatri".

IANS

pm/