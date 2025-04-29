Coldventures Closes Seed Round At $2.5M Valuation To Expand Rapid Core Body Cooling Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2023, ColdVentures has developed a patented, FDA Class 1 medical device that delivers rapid core body cooling through an endothermic reaction, providing immediate relief for individuals experiencing heat stress. The technology is designed for use in various settings, including schools, athletic programs, and workplaces exposed to high temperatures.

"As global temperatures rise, the need for effective, portable cooling solutions becomes increasingly critical," said Tracie Wagman, CEO of ColdVentures. "Our mission is to provide accessible tools to prevent heat-related health issues, and this funding will enable us to scale our operations and reach more communities in need."

ColdVest is being deployed in schools, athletic programs, and job sites across the U.S.-from indoor industrial facilities to outdoor construction zones-where the risk of heat illness is high. The company is also currently operating in Japan and Australia, and is actively looking at expanding into other countries, supporting efforts to protect workers, students and athletes in some of the world's most heat-vulnerable regions.

For more information about ColdVentures and its products, visit

