Doordash Drivers: Here's The Coverage You Need!

DoorDash provides no insurance coverage outside of the delivery period. A rideshare endorsement costs 15-20% to add.

DoorDash Coverage Gaps

DoorDash drivers need comprehensive collision coverage for their vehicles. Drivers should also ensure adequate coverage for the gaps in coverage that rideshare and delivery drivers have. Often, a rideshare endorsement covers those gaps for delivery drivers, but insurance companies make their own rules and restrictions.

Drivers must confirm with their insurance provider that they have the coverage they need. If they cannot procure the right coverage, they should find a different provider.

Best Insurance Providers for DoorDash Drivers

State Farm received USInsuranceAgent's top ranking. Progressive and Allstate round out the top three positions.

These companies each offer a bundling discount to help drivers save if they carry home and auto insurance from the same company. They also provide a rideshare endorsement that may be appropriate for the coverage gaps in DoorDash's insurance.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with USInsuranceAgents , adds, "DoorDash drivers may be eligible for significant savings by opting into their insurance provider's telematics program."

These telematics programs monitor driving and reward policyholders with discounts for safe driving habits.

Rideshare Endorsement Vs. Commercial Insurance

An alternative to a rideshare endorsement is a commercial car insurance policy. While a commercial policy is appropriate for DoorDash drivers, it's not a popular option. According to USInsuranceAgents, a rideshare endorsement adds 15% to 20% to a standard car insurance policy premium.

Commercial insurance, on the other hand, can be twice the price of a standard policy. Because DoorDash drivers have insurance coverage through DoorDash, they don't need to pay the extra cost for a commercial policy when a rideshare endorsement will cover the gaps they need.

