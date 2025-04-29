Studiohome Launches Multi-Unit Pro Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch of StudioHOME Pro reflects the company's evolution from a leader in backyard structures and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) into a strategic partner for developers, homebuilders, municipalities, and commercial construction teams seeking faster, smarter, more sustainable ways to build residential and commercial spaces. StudioHOME Pro includes single family homes, townhomes, duplexes, workforce housing and a variety of housing solutions across multiple industries such as educational and public facilities, hospitality and more. The company's panelized wall system cuts construction time by 40% and delivers fast, high-quality solutions from factory to final install.

Launch of StudioHOME Pro provides faster, smarter, more sustainable ways to build residential and commercial spaces.

Post thi

"The national housing shortage, coupled with a shift in consumer preferences toward smaller, walkable communities, has created strong tailwinds for more flexible and efficient housing models," said Mike Koenig, co-founder and director of StudioHOME Pro. "At StudioHOME Pro, we help builders maximize their return while minimizing complexity. Our process is a one-step supply chain designed to accelerate construction and unlock new opportunities in residential and commercial development."

Recent legislation across multiple states has eased restrictions on ADUs and infill development, allowing developers to use multi-unit, panelized structures to address housing challenges. StudioHOME Pro builds on that momentum by offering International Building Code (IBC) and International Residential Code (IRC)-compliant panelized components that enable two- and three-story designs. These solutions offer long-term benefits for municipalities such as increased sales and property tax revenue without the infrastructure strains of traditional multifamily projects.

"Offsite fabrication accelerates every phase of a housing project," said Koenig. "At StudioHOME Pro, we use advanced techniques to create permit-ready solutions and detailed assembly diagrams. The result is greater speed, smart value engineering, and seamless installation."

StudioHOME Pro projects have already made a measurable impact nationwide including new bungalow style cabin units built into the mountainside at North Carolina's Nantahala Outdoor Center ; FEMA-supported pantry, office, and service buildings in Nederland, Colorado; a six-classroom early childhood center for Tahoe Expedition Academy in Truckee, CA, completed in record time despite extreme weather; and off-grid vacation rentals at Cliffside STX in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We're helping communities build faster and smarter without compromising on quality or design," added Koenig. "We are excited about the projects ahead and committed to being a true partner to developers looking to streamline processes and accelerate timelines."

About StudioHOME Pro

StudioHOME Pro has led the panelized construction movement since 2008. Serving residential, commercial, and municipal markets, the company offers complete prefab building kits designed for rapid deployment, aesthetic flexibility, and cost efficiency. With more than 6,000 completed projects across all 50 states, StudioHOME Pro delivers solutions for ADUs, tiny home villages, schools, public facilities, townhomes, and beyond. Learn more or schedule a consultation at .

SOURCE StudioHOME by Studio Shed