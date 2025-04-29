Statement From Michelle Bellanca, CEO Of Claros Technologies, On EPA's Recent Announcement Of Major PFAS Actions

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Claros Technologies recognizes Administrator Zeldin and the EPA for providing essential clarity and guidelines in addressing PFAS contamination in yesterday's announcement.

Clear, well-defined guidelines are crucial for effectively managing the PFAS issue the world finds itself facing today.

While it's clear that finding alternatives to PFAS is the long-term solution, at Claros we work closely with our customers to navigate evolving requirements, recognizing that addressing PFAS at the source is essential to protecting water resources and sustainably managing critical and essential PFAS applications, particularly where viable substitutes do not yet exist.

We, along with our clients, are strongly committed to finding long-term solutions for responsibly managing PFAS - solutions that recognize the essential role PFAS still plays in certain industrial processes and emphasize practical, effective management strategies over unrealistic bans.

Claros is uniquely equipped to support industry partners through our advanced analytical capabilities and world-class laboratory. Effective detection, assessment and monitoring are key components of our approach, enabling clients to identify PFAS accurately and implement targeted destruction solutions that take the "forever" out of "forever chemicals".

With proven technology achieving 99.9% destruction efficiency at high throughput and scale, Claros is already helping our clients meet these evolving regulatory requirements. Our emphasis is on actionable and sustainable solutions, while enabling critical industrial processes.

Together, by leveraging clarity, scientific expertise and practical solutions, we can effectively address the PFAS challenge and secure a sustainable future."

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Read EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin's full statement here .

SOURCE Claros Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED