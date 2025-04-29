Ansira Appoints Brian Shin As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Brian brings a deep understanding of our business, our clients, and the evolving needs of our industry, and I am happy to welcome him back to the Ansira team," said Ansira CEO Paul Tibbitt. "His leadership, strategic mindset, and proven track record make him the ideal person to step into this critical role. I have full confidence in Brian's ability to lead this function with excellence and help drive forward the innovation and impact that our clients expect from Ansira."

Shin brings over 20 years of combined industry and consulting experience across marketing, specialty tax services, technology, and energy sectors. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at CSSI Services where he oversaw strategy through execution for all facets of finance and supported CSSI with its long-term strategy, including acquisition. Prior to his time at CSSI Services, he served as the Senior Vice President of FP&A, Client Finance, and Corporate Treasury at Ansira. During his four-year tenure at Ansira, he successfully created the FP&A team, established quarterly and annual planning processes across business units and departments, and led the finance integration of Ansira's acquisition of Sincro in 2020. Shin's prior experiences also include PwC and Samsung.

Shin earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He was also accepted to the Harvard Business School Executive Education program which he completed in June 2020.

"It's an honor to return to Ansira and take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Shin. "This is an exciting time of growth and transformation, and I'm energized by the opportunity to help accelerate our momentum, strengthen our operations, and contribute to the meaningful impact we're making for our clients."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira is the leading marketing platform for brands that operate in distributed ecosystems. By orchestrating the entire brand-to-local value chain, Ansira synchronizes global companies' internal and external teams across channels, markets and regions. Ansira leverages AI-powered technology, vertical expertise, local insights and strategic partnerships to optimize marketing performance and empower partner growth at scale. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira or LinkedIn .

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

