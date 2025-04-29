Dana L. Cox Shares Strategies To Reclaim Power, Energy, And Confidence On The Leadership Is Female Podcast

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- High-achieving women battling burnout and career plateaus have a new roadmap for success, thanks to Dana L. Cox's powerful appearance on the Leadership is Female podcast. In the episode titled "How Leaders Can Reclaim Power & Energy (Without Losing Themselves)," Cox shares proven strategies to help women protect their energy, negotiate their worth, and advocate for their careers.

Cox, a former Mastercard executive turned author, speaker, and coach, delivers a candid and actionable conversation with host Emily Jaenson. She outlines her signature "Positioned to Paid System," empowering women to define success on their terms while maintaining a sustainable, fulfilling work-life balance.

"True leadership starts with self-approval,” said Dana L. Cox during the interview.“When women own their power, advocate for their worth, and protect their energy, they transform their careers and lives."

Drawing from her new book, From Burnout to Badass, Cox discusses the critical role of negotiation in closing the gender pay gap, the importance of ruthless prioritization, and the need for unbreakable personal boundaries. Her experiences, climbing from administrative assistant to global executive while raising seven children, bring a unique authenticity and credibility to her message.

Key highlights from the conversation include:

--How to negotiate compensation with confidence and clarity.

--The "non-negotiables" every leader must define to protect personal energy.

--Why growth happens "on the other side of fear."

--Tactical advice on building visibility and becoming the CEO of your career.

Listeners can tune into Dana L. Cox's episode of the Leadership is Female podcast, which is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The direct episode link can be found here .

To learn more about Dana L. Cox's work and to purchase her new book, visit .

Marlena Brown

MLB Publicity

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.