Jamia Millia Islamia Hosts Principals From 50 CBSE-Affiliated Schools

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Aiming to promote skill-based education, 50 principals from CBSE-affiliated schools from across India visited Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to study activities at vocational education centres, an official said on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif emphasised the importance of skill development, reiterating the goal of ensuring 'One Hunar (Skill) for Every Student' before they complete their Senior Secondary education.

The two-day visit on April 24-25, organised as part of an initiative of the Ministry of Education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed to equip school leaders with insights into best practices, innovative resources, and future collaboration opportunities, fostering the integration of skill education into school curricula.

The visit was part of CBSE's collaboration with Higher Education Institutions to promote skill-based education, said a statement from JMI.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session presenting the rich legacy, faculties, departments, centres, and diverse programmes being offered by Jamia Millia Islamia.

Under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, the exposure sessions were meticulously planned, providing participants with a comprehensive overview of the university's initiatives in skill development, said the statement.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Mohd. Faijullah Khan, Associate Professor, along with the principals of Jamia Schools - Dr. Mohd. Arshad Khan, Shagufta, Anjum, Nusrat, Ruksana, and Qutubuddin.

Over the two-days, the participants explored several key skills being imparted by the university and visited vocational education centres at JMI, including, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Central Instrumentation Facility (CIF), AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre, University Library, Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Education and Jamia Schools.

Presentations showcasing the skill-based programmes offered at each centre were made, along with facility tours and interactive sessions with directors and faculty members.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar JMI, highlighted the critical role of the mother tongue (regional/local language) in imparting education, particularly in the domain of skill development.