Miral Announces Record-Breaking Visitation On Yas Island And Saadiyat Island In 2024

Highlighted during Arabian Travel Market 2025, Yas Island recorded over 38 million visits in 2024, a notable 10% increase compared to 2023. Achieving their highest performance since 2019, Yas Island hotels' occupancy reached 82% peaking up to 90% in August 2024; an annual 9% growth in hotel occupancy alongside a 17% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) compared to 2023. Similarly, Saadiyat Island saw a 10% visitation growth across its hotels and museums compared to 2023.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, "These exceptional results are testament to our commitment to contributing to the achievement of Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a leading global destination, in alignment with the Emirate's Tourism Strategy and broader ambitions for sustainable growth and economic diversification." He added, "through the development of world-class destinations and immersive experiences, we are not only attracting visitors from around the world but also creating joyful moments that leave a lasting impact. The continued success of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island stands as a powerful testament to the strength of our strategic partnerships and our shared dedication to elevating Abu Dhabi's global appeal."

Yas Island's theme parks and CLYMBTM saw an impressive 20% rise in visitation alongside an astonishing 56% increase in visitation from the GCC compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, international visits to the theme parks also saw significant growth, with a 40%, rise, led by a substantial increase from key markets, including India (+44%), China (+81%), the UK (+40%), and Russia (+29%).

The destination also experienced a 10% attendance increase for its consumer events in 2024, bolstering its position as a leading destination for world-class events. This impressive growth was led by a year-round calendar of world-class concerts, performances, and family and sports events, including Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, Wireless Festival Middle East, UFC, NBA, Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Disney on Ice, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, the Backstreet Boys, among many others. The year also saw the regional debuts of hit musicals, Hamilton, Life of Pi, Matilda and Chicago, contributing to Yas Island's event attendance growth.

Moreover, Yas Island is rapidly growing into a key destination for corporate events and conferences, offering a unique blend of business capabilities and leisure offerings. The destination recorded a 17% increase in business events and conferences in 2024 with a 7% increase in room nights compared to 2023. As part of its efforts to further bolster this segment's growth, Miral announced the development of the Yas Island Metaverse in partnership with e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&. The project leverages cutting-edge metaverse technologies to exhibit business event venues along with attractions and experiences on Yas Island in a comprehensive virtual experience.

Saadiyat Island continues to attract visitors seeking an elevated blend of cultural immersion and leisure. In addition to an increase in visitation compared to the previous year, the destination achieved a remarkable 74% hotel occupancy in 2024, alongside a 14% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) compared to 2023. The destination also experienced prominent visitation growth from key markets, including a 11% growth from UK, 30% growth from India and 58% growth from China, further solidifying its position as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination.

Several exciting developments on Yas Island are set to reach completion in 2025, including the first phase of the 16,900 sqm expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, set to open this summer 2025, with 12 new rides and experiences. Additionally, the 560m beachfront development at Yas Bay will serve as an addition to leisure and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront. Furthermore, Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to significantly expand its footprint in the coming years with new DC attractions, the highly anticipated Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as two additional rides, building on the theme park's immersive and action-packed experiences.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region, is set for completion towards the end of 2025 and will offer visitors a fascinating journey through the history of the natural world while showcasing the incredible diversity of life on Earth. Meanwhile, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi welcomed its first guests at Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island. Opened on April 18, the 17,000 sqm multi-sensory art experience was developed in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Japanese art collective, teamLab and is operated by Miral Experiences.

Showcasing their excellence and innovation as leading destinations, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island received over 190 awards and recognitions in 2024. Yas Island raised the bar in 2024, walking away with more than 175 accolades while Saadiyat Island cemented its standing as the Middle East's leading beach destination with over 20 prestigious accolades. These recognitions reflect Miral's commitment to spreading joy and creating unforgettable experiences while bolstering Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class leisure and entertainment destination.

Responsible for the destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's destination management strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class experiences and destinations aim to significantly contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, boosting tourism revenue while creating employment opportunities. This aligns with the ambitions of Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs and increase the tourism sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP to AED 90 billion annually by 2030.

About Miral

Miral, is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit .

Video -

Photo -



