Aprio Continues Growth Across The West Coast With Acquisition Of Accounting Firm SND Partners, LLP

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio , the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of SND Partners, LLP, a San Francisco Bay Area accounting firm specializing in Affordable Housing Tax Credit and Housing and Urban Development audits.

Initially formed in 1989 in response to the Tax Reform Act of 1986 that established the low-income housing tax credit, SND Partners has delivered tailored audit and tax services for nearly four decades. The firm serves a broad range of for-profit and nonprofit organizations across real estate and community development sectors. SND's specialized experience and longstanding client relationships have built a strong reputation in Northern and Southern California, as well as Hawaii.

"Our combination with SND Partners reflects Aprio's continued commitment to expanding in markets where our clients need us most," said Richard Kopelman , CEO of Aprio. "With California's ongoing investment in affordable housing and new legislative requirements increasing demand for these services, combining with SND Partners allows us to scale our capabilities and deliver even greater value to this rapidly expanding market. Clients will benefit from access to a broader team, expanded service offerings, and tailored solutions. I am proud to welcome the SND Partners team to Aprio."

SND Partners brings a team of three partners and nine professionals with deep affordable housing knowledge who serve developers, nonprofits, and property managers. This combination strengthens Aprio's presence in California by complementing its existing offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Walnut Creek. The SND Partners team will remain in the Bay Area, joining Aprio's established Walnut Creek office.

"Joining Aprio marks an exciting new chapter for SND Partners," said Annette Spiteri, Managing Partner of SND Partners. "We are passionate about serving affordable housing clients, and Aprio's investment in technology, people, and process will enhance our ability to help deliver impactful solutions."

"Affordable housing clients face increasing complexity – and they need advisors who truly understand the landscape," said Alison Fossyl , Aprio's National Affordable Housing Leader. "By joining forces with SND Partners, we are bringing clients deeper insights, local knowledge, and the bench strength to support their growth in this high-demand environment."

Aprio's combination with SND Partners follows a series of recent strategic acquisitions that have expanded the firm's capabilities and national footprint. These include JMS Advisory Group in Atlanta; Mangold Anker Phillips, PLLC in Austin; Nardone Pridgeon and Co in Baltimore; KRD and Burkett & Beattie Inc. in Chicago; cybersecurity firm Securitybricks; and Denver-based combinations with Pontiff + Associates, P.C., and Elite Tax & Accounting, LLC. Together, these combinations reflect Aprio's continued investment in expanding its capabilities, strengthening regional teams, and delivering value to entrepreneurs and businesses across key markets.

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology.

