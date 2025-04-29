Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Hay Bale Accessory (CCT-5058)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and eye-catching way to decorate a hay bale on a farm or ranch," said an inventor, from Lima, Ohio, "so I invented THE BALE BUDDY. My design would transform a bale of hay into a life-sized replica of a wild animal, and it could also be used for target/shooting practice."

The invention provides a decorative accessory for a hay bale. In doing so, it would give the hay bale a distinct and eye-catching appearance. It also could provide a more lifelike target for shootings sports enthusiasts. As a result, it could make target shooting and practicing more fun and enjoyable. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for ranches, farms, shooting facilities and archery lanes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5058, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

