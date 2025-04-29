NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

29 April 2025 St Peter Port, Guernsey

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 700 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares "). Following this transaction, Ms Symington-Mills holds 3,300 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Louisa Symington-Mills

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 14.339 pence per share

Volume(s) 700

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 700

- Price £14.339 pence per share

- Principal Amount GBP 10,037.30

e) Date of the transaction

29 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market