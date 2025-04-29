LF Heritage Distilling Co.'S Tasting And Blending Barn Opens In Georgetown, Kentucky

LF Heritage Distilling Co.'s Tasting and Blending Barn Opens in Georgetown, KY - Distillery to bring unique bourbon experiences to Birthplace of Bourbon

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LF Heritage Distilling Co . is setting a record in Georgetown as the first full-scale bourbon distillery operation in Scott County since the Buffalo Springs Distilling Company closed in 1968. The distillery's Tasting and Blending Barn is now open Monday through Friday. Construction on the distillery begins soon, with plans to open by the end of 2025.“The Tasting and Blending Barn offers a menu of unique tasting and touring experiences,” said LF Heritage Distilling Co. President and Master Distiller Darin Dillow.“If the double gates are open, guests are welcome, with no appointments needed. Large groups are welcome by appointment.”The distillery property is located on the family-owned Jennings Farm on Payne's Depot Road across from Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm. The distillery's Tasting and Blending Barn is located nearby on the six-generation Morgan Family Farm, owned by founding partners Bethany and Darin Dillow.“We are thrilled to welcome LF Heritage Distilling Co. to the place where Elijah Craig discovered that aging bourbon in charred oak barrels imparts rich caramel flavors to this native spirit and bring the Georgetown bourbon experience full circle,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.LF Heritage Distilling Co. is committed to showcasing the region's rich heritage and providing authentic bourbon experiences where the first bourbons were created in the late 18th century. The company focuses on blending clean, precise flavor profiles-typically“a sweet forward taste with a long finish, giving that true Kentucky hug”-that deliver a full flavor experience from start to finish.“This truly is a family affair, and we want each visitor to feel like part of our family when they visit,” said Darin Dillow.“Being in the 'Birthplace of Bourbon' our family farm has been operating since the late 1800s, with the sixth generation carrying on the legacy-and we believe in sharing that with others on each visit.“We aim to bring 'Heritage Home' in how we craft, blend and ultimately share our bourbons,” Dillow added.The Limestone Farms brand was established in 2022 and its bourbon, which can be found in multiple restaurants and stores in Georgetown, is available statewide in Kentucky as well as in many other states.The opening of LF Heritage Distilling Co. is helping Georgetown reclaim its place as the Birthplace of Bourbon. It was in Georgetown in 1789 that town founder and the Father of Bourbon Elijah Craig first used charred barrels in the bourbon aging process at his cloth cleansing mill on the banks of Royal Spring in downtown Georgetown.For more information about LF Heritage Distilling Co. and other bourbon experiences in Georgetown, visit .###About LF Heritage Distilling Co. | Honoring Family Heritage. Tradition, passing down a legacy as well as honoring generations that have travelled the path before, Limestone Farms is centered on family values. As the limestone rock filters as well as adds classic notes to our bourbon, we honor our heritage and values, bringing you prestige flavors and notes you can only find with years of dedication and a tenacious spirit. Limestone Farm's Brand Mission: Enhancing your social time by delivering a Kentucky Whisky Experience.ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky's Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky's fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants.“Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen's authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. C Accommodations: 80+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds.

