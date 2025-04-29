Batteries Plus Celebrates Marketing Partner Wpromote On Recognition As Ad Age's Performance Marketing Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Wpromote's work combines sophisticated analytics with compelling and creative storytelling, mirroring Batteries Plus' own mission to marketing smarter – not just louder. The agency's award validates the strategic investments Batteries Plus is making to further solidify its marketing infrastructure, designed to elevate the brand, attract new customers, and ultimately support franchisee success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

We believe that finding the right partners is essential to building an innovative, forward-thinking marketing program.

"At Batteries Plus, we believe that finding the right partners is essential to building an innovative, forward-thinking marketing program," said Sara Whiteleather, Director of Growth Marketing at Batteries Plus . "Wpromote's recognition by Ad Age is a testament to the quality of their work and the strength of our collaboration."

Supporting Franchisee Success

For the Batteries Plus franchise system, this award is a reflection of how Batteries Plus is marketing the brand in a meaningful way, empowering franchise owners with the support and brand visibility that moves the needle and positions their stores for long-term success.

"Wpromote's well-earned recognition by Ad Age reaffirms that we're aligned with the best in the business," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer at Batteries Plus . "Partnering with a world-class agency gives our franchise owners the confidence that our team is making smart, results-driven marketing investments on their behalf. Wpromote understands of our goals and have developed a clear vision to help drive the growth and success of our brand."

"Batteries Plus has a powerful growth story and a leadership team that understands the importance of blending performance marketing with authentic brand building," said Nigel Schroeder, Senior Account Director at Wpromote . "It's exciting to be a part of their journey and help create marketing programs that aim to build upon their established success."

Batteries Plus has more than 800 stores open and in development. To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .

ABOUT WPROMOTE

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus