Introducing Axiom Self-Service, The Legal Industry's First Fully Digital Talent Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Axiom announced the launch of Axiom Self-Service , the industry's first fully digital legal talent marketplace, which allows in-house legal teams to search, evaluate, select, interview, and onboard top-rated legal talent without any intermediary assistance. The service, which has been in ßeta release since February, is now available to all U.S.-based in-house legal departments. International expansion is planned for later this year.

Axiom Self-Service represents a significant leap forward in how corporate legal departments source legal talent, allowing general counsel (GCs) and their teams to identify candidates and start scheduling interviews in as little as 10 minutes-dramatically faster than traditional legal talent search methods that can take days, weeks, or months.

"For 25 years, Axiom has led innovation in the alternative legal services industry," said Katrina Benjamin, Chief Product Officer at Axiom . "Axiom Self-Service is our latest market-leading advancement, built specifically for clients who prefer a 100% digital experience. Many of today's GCs tell us they know exactly what they need and want a frictionless way to find and engage the right talent at the right time, on their own, and fast. Axiom Self-Service delivers that and more, while maintaining the unparalleled talent quality, service levels, and savings that Axiom is known for."

THE FASTEST WAY TO HIRE HIGH-QUALITY LEGAL TALENT

Axiom Self-Service offers a streamlined, intuitive, and simple five-step process to go from a talent search to talent hiring within 24 hours:

: Clients can visit axiomlaw to sign up and access Axiom Self-Service instantly. You only need to do this once.: Enter your project details, timing, practice area requirements, and budget.: You'll immediately be presented with an AI-curated selection of high-quality, qualified legal talent that matches your specific requirements.: You can book interviews with your preferred candidates directly through Axiom Self-Service, without having to deal with any intermediaries.: Sign the contract, and you're ready to kick off your project. The process couldn't be faster!

A NEW OPTION FOR LEGAL TALENT ACQUISITION

Axiom Self-Service extends Axiom's broad lineup of legal services and solutions and complements Axiom's existing full-service approach. Clients can opt to use Axiom Self-Service or work directly with an Axiom representative who guides them through the talent procurement process. Clients can mix and match the services as they see fit.

"Axiom Self-Service represents a step-change in legal services," said David McVeigh, CEO at Axiom . "We're giving in-house teams a new, convenient, 24x7 option for identifying and securing exceptional talent. Many clients value the concierge service model we introduced 25 years ago, but many in-house buyers also want to drive the process themselves. Axiom Self-Service lets us serve both preferences exceptionally well. It opens a new path for existing clients and gives clients who prefer self-service exactly what they want. It's a win-win for in-house teams, and we're proud to be first-again-with an innovative service that sets the standard for client value."

For more information or to try Axiom Self-Service , visit . For more information about Axiom , please visit our website , hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog , network with us on LinkedIn , and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

About Axiom

Axiom invented the alternative legal services industry 25 years ago and now serves more than 3,500 legal departments globally, including 75% of the Fortune 100 who place their trust in Axiom, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw .

