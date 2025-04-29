Yourway Learning Unveils $1M AI Grant -- River Valley School District First To Implement

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. and BLAIRSVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning , a leader in AI-supported educational solutions, proudly announces the launch of its $1 million, donor-funded Nationwide AI Grant Initiative . This bold program is dedicated to close instructional equity gaps, reduce teacher burnout, and unlock new opportunities for personalized, research-backed learning. River Valley School District in Pennsylvania has been selected as the first partner to bring this vision to life.

Over the next three years, the initiative will provide equitable access to state-of-the-art AI tools and comprehensive professional development for K-12 districts nationwide. The program empowers districts to improve instructional practices, enhance teacher effectiveness, and foster measurable student success. River Valley's early adoption signals a pivotal moment in demonstrating how AI can complement and elevate the human touch in education, making teaching more effective and learning more personalized.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome River Valley as our first grant recipient," said Kate Schuster, VP of Client Success and Operations at Yourway Learning. "River Valley is clearly leading the way in innovation. Their district leadership has a bold and thoughtful vision for how AI can enhance instructional design and support more personalized learning. That vision, combined with Yourway's proven ability to help districts bring these ideas to life, makes River Valley an ideal partner for this important initiative."

As part of the grant, River Valley educators will gain access to Yourway , an AI-supported instructional platform built on proven research and best practices in educational technology and personalized learning . Designed by experts with deep experience in K-12 classrooms, Yourway offers tools and support that are practical, effective, and tailored to meet the real needs of today's educators and students.

Key features include:



100+ AI-powered tools designed to free up teachers' time, allowing them to focus on what matters most: connecting with students and delivering meaningful instruction.

A customizable AI tool builder giving educators the power to design solutions that reflect the unique needs of their students, not generic one-size-fits-all content. Ongoing capacity-building workshops and coaching that ensure teachers feel confident, supported, and empowered to lead AI-enhanced instruction with integrity.

"We're thrilled to lead the way as the first district selected for this transformative initiative," said Mr. Philip Martell, Superintendent of the River Valley School District. "By integrating AI with intention and integrity, we are unlocking new possibilities for student growth and personalized learning at every level. The partnership with Yourway gives our educators powerful tools and ongoing support to innovate boldly, teach effectively, and help every student succeed."

This isn't just a grant; it's a movement. Districts receiving the grant will join a national network of forward-thinking schools committed to shaping the future of education, sharing insights, and driving innovation.

Year 1:



Access to Yourway's AI instructional platform for up to 200 teachers Comprehensive capacity-building workshops and ongoing, on-site professional coaching

Years 2 & 3:



Continued access to the Yourway platform Sustained professional development and hands-on implementation support

Yourway Learning is accepting applications from K-12 districts nationwide for this first grant cycle. Five to ten districts will be selected, with priority given to those demonstrating a strong commitment to educational innovation and instructional equity.

To learn more or apply, visit:



Located approximately 45 miles east of Pittsburgh, River Valley School District is a nationally recognized, future-driven school system dedicated to innovation and career-related learning. A member of the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, RVSD was also named a "Lighthouse" School System by AASA. River Valley School District is committed to providing an innovative and inclusive educational experience for all students, preparing them for a rapidly changing world. The district strives to equip students with the skills they need for future success by focusing on workforce development, technology integration, and student-centered learning.

Yourway Learning, the leader in AI-powered K-12 education solutions, delivers a comprehensive platform that reduces teacher workload, drives instructional coherence at scale, and streamlines lesson planning. Built on extensive research and developed by educators who have dedicated their careers to teaching and learning, Yourway empowers districts to ensure consistent, high-quality instruction while giving teachers the flexibility and autonomy to personalize learning for their students. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Yourway Learning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED