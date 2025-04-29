Miral Announces Record-Breaking Visitation On Yas Island And Saadiyat Island In 2024

Highlighted during Arabian Travel Market 2025, Yas Island recorded over 38 million visits in 2024, a notable 10% increase compared to 2023. Achieving their highest performance since 2019, Yas Island hotels' occupancy reached 82% peaking up to 90% in August 2024; an annual 9% growth in hotel occupancy alongside a 17% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) compared to 2023. Similarly, Saadiyat Island saw a 10% visitation growth across its hotels and museums compared to 2023.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, "These exceptional results are testament to our commitment to contributing to the achievement of Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a leading global destination, in alignment with the Emirate's Tourism Strategy and broader ambitions for sustainable growth and economic diversification." He added, "through the development of world-class destinations and immersive experiences, we are not only attracting visitors from around the world but also creating joyful moments that leave a lasting impact. The continued success of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island stands as a powerful testament to the strength of our strategic partnerships and our shared dedication to elevating Abu Dhabi's global appeal."

Yas Island's theme parks and CLYMBTM saw an impressive 20% rise in visitation alongside an astonishing 56% increase in visitation from the GCC compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, international visits to the theme parks also saw significant growth, with a 40%, rise, led by a substantial increase from key markets, including India (+44%), China (+81%), the UK (+40%), and Russia (+29%).

The destination also experienced a 10% attendance increase for its consumer events in 2024, bolstering its position as a leading destination for world-class events. This impressive growth was led by a year-round calendar of world-class concerts, performances, and family and sports events, including Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, Wireless Festival Middle East, UFC, NBA, Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Disney on Ice, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, the Backstreet Boys, among many others. The year also saw the regional debuts of hit musicals, Hamilton, Life of Pi, Matilda and Chicago.

Moreover, Yas Island is rapidly growing into a key destination for corporate events and conferences, recording a 17% increase in business events and conferences in 2024 with a 7% increase in room nights compared to 2023. As part of its efforts to further bolster this segment's growth, Miral announced the development of the Yas Island Metaverse in partnership with e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&. The project leverages cutting-edge metaverse technologies to exhibit business event venues along with attractions and experiences on Yas Island in a comprehensive virtual experience.

Saadiyat Island continues to attract visitors seeking an elevated blend of cultural immersion and leisure, achieving a remarkable 74% hotel occupancy in 2024, alongside a 14% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) compared to 2023. The destination also experienced prominent visitation growth from key markets, including a 11% growth from UK, 30% growth from India and 58% growth from China, further solidifying its position as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination.

Several exciting developments on Yas Island are set to reach completion in 2025, including the first phase of the 16,900 sqm expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, set to open this summer 2025, with 12 new rides and experiences. Additionally, the 560m beachfront development at Yas Bay will serve as an addition to leisure and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront. Furthermore, Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to significantly expand its footprint in the coming years with new DC attractions, the highly anticipated Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as two additional rides, building on the theme park's immersive and action-packed experiences.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region, is set for completion towards the end of 2025 and will offer visitors a fascinating journey through the history of the natural world. Meanwhile, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi welcomed its first guests at Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island on April 18. The 17,000 sqm multi-sensory art experience was developed in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Japanese art collective, teamLab and is operated by Miral Experiences.

Additionally, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island received over 190 awards and recognitions in 2024, bolstering their positions as leading destinations. Yas Island achieved over 175 accolades while Saadiyat Island earned over 20 prestigious accolades.

Responsible for the destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's destination management strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class experiences and destinations aim to significantly contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, boosting tourism revenue while creating employment opportunities. This aligns with the ambitions of Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs and increase the tourism sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP to AED 90 billion annually by 2030.

Video -

Photo -

